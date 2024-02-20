UAE, Dubai: Astra Tech, MENA’s leading consumer technology holding group, disclosed record-breaking figures for the fintech sector with its financial offerings. Through its collaboration with Mastercard, the company has issued over 100,000 Botim Multi-Currency Cards, reaching this milestone within four months of its launch, setting a new market benchmark for the UAE market.

In just four months, Astra Tech has become the largest fintech issuer in the industry, via its Mastercard offering. This rapid achievement not only highlights the company's efficiency and innovation but also serves as a testament to the soaring demand for reliable and trustworthy fintech services in the region.

Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim, commented, 'The remarkable interest and growth in Botim Prepaid Cards within four months of their launch announcement reflects the maturity of the UAE's consumer market and the trust consumers place in us. Our commitment to innovative financial services, promoting financial inclusion, and simplifying the lives of our users, coupled with this significant milestone, sets us on a trajectory to not only challenge legacy banks but also to soon overtake them.'"

Looking ahead, Astra Tech remains committed to further expansion and innovation, with plans to broaden its multi-currency offerings and introduce a new loyalty program in partnership with Mastercard. These initiatives aim to enhance user experience and cater to the diverse needs of its user base and solidify Botim’s position in the market.

About Astra Tech:

Astra Tech is the MENA region's leading consumer technology holding group, dedicated to transforming everyday services with its revolutionary Ultra app. In 2022, the group acquired PayBy, Rizek, and Botim, culminating in the creation of the Ultra app under Botim's umbrella.

Today, Botim operates in 155 countries, offering free end-to-end encrypted VoIP calling and integrating additional services seamlessly such as international money transfers, bill payments, UAE visa services, and more. Astra Tech remains steadfast in its mission to advance technology and enhance the user experience in the region through continuous innovation.

