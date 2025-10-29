Flagged off in Dubai, the new IoT-enabled mobile medical unit will deliver free primary healthcare to remote and underserved communities across Chad, strengthening national healthcare capacity through a collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

Following the recent launch of the 66th unit in partnership with Ganpat University in Mehsana, Gujarat, this milestone underscores Aster Volunteers’ growing presence across Africa and beyond — part of a global network delivering care in 19 countries, impacting over 7 million lives through the support of more than 95,000 registered volunteers, with a target of reaching 1 million beneficiaries in 2025 alone.

Dubai: Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, has expanded its humanitarian reach in Africa with the launch of its 67th Mobile Medical Unit, set to deliver free healthcare services to marginalized and remote communities in the Republic of Chad. The mobile unit was officially flagged off during a special ceremony held at the TAJ Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, marking another significant milestone in Aster Volunteers’ mission to bridge healthcare access gaps across the globe.

The new unit, equipped with IoT integrated tele-health capabilities, consultation rooms, diagnostic facilities, medicine dispensing services, and health education spaces, solar powered, is designed to strengthen Chad’s primary healthcare capacity and provide essential services directly to underserved populations. This initiative is being implemented in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Chad, with whom a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed, formalizing a shared commitment to improving healthcare access in Central Africa.

The flag-off ceremony was led by Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, alongside H.E. Oumar Teguen Idibei Berde, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE, and Mr. Yousif Mohammed Elnour Shata, Adviser to the Health Minister, Ministry of Health, Chad. Also present were Mr. T.J. Wilson, Executive Director and Group Head – Governance & Corporate Affairs, Aster DM Healthcare, and representatives from the Consulate of Chad, Dubai. The event was also attended by senior leadership from Aster DM Healthcare and other distinguished partners.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Azad Moopen said: “With the launch of our 67th Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Unit, we are proud to extend our humanitarian efforts deeper into Africa. These mobile clinics represent more than healthcare on wheels, they are a symbol of hope and compassion for communities that have long lacked access to even the most basic medical services. Through our collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Chad, we aim to make healthcare more inclusive, accessible, and impactful."

H.E. Oumar Teguen Idibei Berde, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE, added: “We welcome this meaningful partnership with Aster DM Healthcare, which will help address critical healthcare needs in some of Chad’s most underserved areas. This initiative is a vital step in strengthening our primary healthcare system and improving the well-being of our people. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will bring to communities across our nation.”

The Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) program is one of Aster DM Healthcare’s flagship CSR initiatives, designed to deliver primary and preventive healthcare directly to remote and underserved communities. Since inception, AVMMS has treated over 2.6 million individuals through its fleet of mobile clinics deployed across India, the Middle East, and Africa. Each unit is equipped with advanced medical technology, including IoT-enabled telemedicine services, and offers wide spectrum of care from diagnostics and consultations to treatment and community health education.

This milestone follows the recent launch of Aster Volunteers’ 66th Mobile Medical Unit in collaboration with Ganpat University in Mehsana, Gujarat, India, which was inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Gujarat. The event demonstrated the initiative’s expanding global scope and its ability to adapt healthcare solutions to diverse regional needs. Together, these deployments reflect Aster Volunteers’ ongoing mission to bridge healthcare access gaps across continents, with services now spanning 19 countries and more than 7 million beneficiaries impacted through the dedicated efforts of over 95,000 volunteers, and a target of reaching 1 million annual beneficiaries in 2025 as part of Aster’s “1 Million People Care” commitment.

Aster Volunteers’ mobile medical units have previously been deployed to countries including Ethiopia, Sudan, Somaliland, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Lebanon, Iraq, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Rwanda, and Uganda, in partnership with The Big Heart Foundation, chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawahar Al Qassimi. By expanding its reach into Chad, Aster Volunteers is deepening its commitment to building sustainable healthcare delivery models that connect those who have with those who need, and creating lasting social impact through healthcare, education, empowerment, and humanitarian aid. The initiative is also actively operating across several states in India as well as in the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Yemen, with additional units currently under development. Aster Volunteers aims to expand its global fleet to over 75 mobile medical units by March 2025, significantly scaling up its impact through strategic collaborations with regional ministries, government and non-government organizations, and corporate partners to deliver essential healthcare where it is needed most, with a target of reaching at least one million beneficiaries in 2025.

About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare:

Launched in 2017 with the blessings of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Aster Volunteers serves as the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare. This initiative embodies the spirit of giving back to society and has touched the lives of over 7 million people through various programs with more than 95,000 registered volunteers. Key activities include disaster relief efforts, mobile medical services, free or subsidized surgeries for the needy, medical camps, blood donation drives, and health awareness campaigns and environmental protection initiatives etc. Aster Volunteers focuses on sustainable and impactful solutions, particularly in women’s empowerment, education, and social upliftment.

About Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services:

The Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) exemplify the commitment of Aster DM Healthcare to deliver healthcare directly to those who need it most. These mobile units are designed to provide primary and preventive healthcare services to remote and underserved areas. Equipped with advanced medical technology, including IoT-integrated telemedicine services, they offer a full spectrum of care, ranging from diagnostics and consultations to treatment and education.

