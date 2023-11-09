The deadline for submissions is extended due to an overwhelming global response of 40,000+ registrations from 130+ countries.

Nurses from around the world can submit their nominations via www.asterguardians.com

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Bengaluru, India: Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024, an initiative by leading integrated healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare, has extended the submission deadline to December 15th, 2023. Due to an overwhelming response of 40,000+ registrations from nurses in 130+ countries, Aster is already approaching last year’s application numbers within just the first few weeks. Nurses from around the world can now submit their nominations through the dedicated platform at www.asterguardians.com.

The third edition of award will be held in Bengaluru in May 2024, with an aim to bring India’s dynamic healthcare system into the limelight in alignment with Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for “One Earth, One Health”. The second edition was held in London on International Nurses Day in May 2023, where Nurse Margaret Helen Shepherd from the UK was honored as the award winner.

“Nurses are the silent heroes of our healthcare system, demonstrating unparalleled passion and commitment to their patients. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our humble effort to recognize, honor and empower these dedicated souls who tirelessly serve and uplift the noble cause of the healthcare industry. We are elated and profoundly touched by the enthusiastic engagement of nurses from across the globe in this initiative.”, said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Nurses from various regions, including the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Africa, America, and Europe, have begun nominating candidates for the 2024 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 30 hospitals, 121 clinics, 459* pharmacies, 19 labs and 140 patient experience centers in seven countries, including India.

For more information about us, please contact:

Lavanya Mandal

Head of PR and Internal Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Email: lavanya.mandal@asterdmhealthcare.com