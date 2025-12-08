Dubai, UAE – As part of its long-term digital transformation strategy, ASICO Development announced today a new initiative focused on enhancing the performance of existing buildings through IoT-enabled digital twins, laser scanning, and data-driven asset management.

This initiative builds on the BIM program recently launched for new projects and expands it into the operational phase of ASICO’s asset portfolio.

Preparing Existing Buildings for a Smart Future

ASICO is evaluating and piloting technologies that allow older buildings to be digitally reconstructed and managed using real-time performance data. This includes:

Laser scanning surveys to create 3D as-built models of priority assets

Development of BIM-based digital twins to centralize building documentation, equipment data, and maintenance history

Integration of IoT sensors with building systems (HVAC, power, water, indoor environment)

Real-time monitoring dashboards for energy use, equipment performance, and alerts

Predictive maintenance models to detect anomalies and reduce unplanned downtime

This approach ensures existing buildings benefit from the same transparency, efficiency, and planning advantages as newly developed assets.

Enhancing Sustainability, Reliability, and Operations

The IoT-BIM integration enables:

Improved energy efficiency through live system optimization

Early detection of equipment issues before failure

Reduced operational costs through data-driven decision making

Better comfort, safety, and reliability for occupants

Centralized digital documentation for all facility teams

A Phased Roll-Out Aligned with Dubai Municipality and Regional Standards

The initiative will be implemented in phases, beginning with data collection, scanning, and pilot installations. All digital twin models will follow the Dubai Building Code and BIM information standards, ensuring consistency between new and existing buildings.

“As we upgrade our existing assets, our goal is to move toward a portfolio where every building is smart, efficient, and fully connected,” said Salah M. Baleed, Director of Projects Development at ASICO Development. “This digital transformation will improve performance, sustainability, and long-term value.”

