The programme offers ADCB cardholders the ability to earn and unlock more value when paying with TouchPoints at more than 100 retail outlets across Zayed International Airport

Touchpoints users are welcomed as special guests, with access to preferred parking and airport services at preferential rates including lounge access, and exclusive year-round benefits

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Airports introduces TouchPoints as its exclusive loyalty programme at Zayed International Airport (AUH), marking the official launch of this innovative loyalty experience for travellers.

The program will enable TouchPoints users to earn and redeem TouchPoints seamlessly across participating retail and restaurants at the airport, making every purchase more rewarding and enhancing their travel experience with greater choice, convenience, and value. Users can also enjoy preferential airport services, including preferred parking benefits as well as Salam and Pearl lounge access.

ADCB customers using TouchPoints will benefit from an elevated retail experience at Zayed International Airport (AUH), which was recently named “Best Airport for Retail” at the Frontier Awards 2025, through which the programme brings an exclusive advantage allowing them to maximise the value of their TouchPoints at the airport. This initiative supports Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to strengthening the emirate’s tourism and retail ecosystem by integrating airport services, digital payments, and innovative loyalty solutions into a unified customer-centric experience, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination for tourism and commerce.

TouchPoints has grown into one of the UAE’s most comprehensive rewards ecosystems, supported by an extensive network of more than 8,600 merchant partners that accept TouchPoints as a digital payment method. This growing network enables customers to enjoy greater convenience and flexibility, with seamless redemptions through partner platforms, payment gateways, and point of sale (POS) terminals.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are delighted to partner with ADCB and bring TouchPoints closer to millions of travellers. Together, we are elevating the retail journey at Zayed International Airport by offering ADCB customers the choice and convenience turning everyday spending into rewarding moments at one of the world’s leading airports.”

Engineer Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Group Chief Business Officer at ADCB and Managing Director and CEO of Meedaf, said: “This collaboration underscores our shared vision to drive digital innovation and elevate our customer experience. The exclusive launch of the TouchPoints program at Zayed International Airport marks a significant milestone, offering our customers an exceptional experience at one of the world’s leading airports and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for tourism and business.”

Since its launch in November 2023, Zayed International Airport has reimagined the future of airport experiences. With more than 100 retail and dining outlets spread across 37,500sqm, AUH serves as the ultimate destination where world-class travel meets world-class retail. Participating outlets will feature dedicated TouchPoints-enabled terminals, allowing ADCB customers to transact in real time and redeem points effortlessly at checkout.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate: Zayed International Airport (AUH), Al Ain International Airport (AAN), Al Bateen Executive Airport (AZI), Delma Island Airport (ZDY) and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport (XSB). Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

