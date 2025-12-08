DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia – Diriyah Company has today announced that Apple has executed a lease to open an iconic flagship store in the heart of Diriyah Square, marking a major milestone in the development of the premier retail district.

The announcement follows Apple’s recent confirmation that it will introduce the first of several flagship Apple Store locations across Saudi Arabia starting in 2026, including the iconic store at the stunning site of Diriyah, home to the UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif, coming later.

Commenting on the announcement, Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: “Having this iconic flagship store in the heart of Diriyah Square is an incredible milestone for Diriyah, the City of Earth, and for Apple as one of our most esteemed retail partners.”

Diriyah Company’s partnership with Apple exemplifies Diriyah Square’s status as Saudi Arabia’s premier lifestyle and retail hub, blending global brands with authentic Saudi heritage.

Diriyah, the $63.2 billion integrated urban development, has now awarded over $27 billion in construction contracts. Once complete, Diriyah will contribute approximately $18.6 billion (SAR 70 billion) directly to the Kingdom’s GDP, create more than 180,000 jobs and will be home to an estimated 100,000 people.

It will also include museums, shopping districts, a university, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, the Diriyah Arena, a variety of food and beverage outlets, and nearly 40 world-class resorts and hotels spanning its two main masterplans. Additionally, Diriyah will include the Royal Golf Club, Wadi Safar, home to a Greg Norman–designed championship golf course and the Royal Equestrian & Polo Club, Wadi Safar.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was launched in January 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, Diriyah Company’s mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

