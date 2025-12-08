Ajman, UAE – GJ Properties, a leading real estate developer in Ajman, has launched its iconic new project, "Barajeel Towers," at a luxurious event hosted at Ajman Hotel. The event brought together investors, buyers, and real estate enthusiasts, and featured an exclusive offer: every purchaser of a unit will be entered into a draw to win an additional free unit, providing a unique investment opportunity in one of Ajman’s most anticipated future landmarks.

Strategically located on the UAE’s eastern coast, Barajeel Towers overlooks the picturesque city of Ajman and the coastal creek, making it an ideal investment and residential destination. The project seamlessly integrates Ajman’s rich cultural heritage with contemporary architectural design, drawing inspiration from traditional wind towers to combine authenticity with modern luxury. It establishes itself as a defining feature on the city’s evolving skyline.

The development comprises 540 meticulously designed residential units, including one- and two-bedroom apartments, all featuring spacious layouts, high ceilings, private balconies, abundant natural light, and interiors that blend comfort with elegance. Each unit is finished to the highest standards, offering premium living spaces.

Barajeel Towers provides a fully integrated lifestyle experience beyond conventional residential offerings. Residents will enjoy state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities, a resort-style swimming pool, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, commercial spaces, 24/7 security, covered parking, and high-speed elevators. The development is also surrounded by essential amenities, including schools, universities, shopping centers, parks, walking paths, and communal seating areas, ensuring a convenient and enriching lifestyle.

The project presents a prime investment opportunity, capitalizing on Ajman’s rapidly expanding real estate market, driven by its strategic proximity to Dubai, natural coastal appeal, and modern infrastructure. Barajeel Towers offers a flexible payment plan of 5% down payment and 1% over the next seven years with 0% interest, making it highly attractive to investors and end-users. The development is expected to be completed in Q4 2027.

Barajeel Towers also supports Ajman’s vision for sustainable real estate development, featuring expansive green spaces, environmentally friendly design, and modern energy-efficient technologies aimed at reducing the project’s carbon footprint. These elements reflect GJ Properties’ commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Ali Ghaleb Jaber, CEO of GJ Properties, emphasized that Barajeel Towers merges heritage with contemporary luxury, redefining lifestyle standards in Ajman. The project offers fully integrated communities that combine high-quality architecture with premium services, catering to the aspirations of both residents and investors. He also highlighted the company’s dedication to innovation and digital transformation, with smart technologies incorporated to facilitate unit and facility management, ensuring a seamless living experience.

Barajeel Towers marks a significant step in enhancing Ajman’s profile as a distinguished residential and investment hub. It offers a community-centered experience and sets a new benchmark for modern living by harmoniously blending tradition with innovation.

Reaffirming its commitment to leading real estate innovation in infrastructure, technology, and smart services, GJ Properties presents Barajeel Towers as a landmark development that embodies Ajman’s ambition and strengthens its position as a premier investment and residential destination in the UAE.