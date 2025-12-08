Doha, Qatar: “Scale7”, supported by QDB, announced the launch of its newly expanded identity under the title “Scale7, the Creative and Cultural Industries Hub” to become a comprehensive national platform that brings together creators, innovators and experts in the creative and cultural fields under one roof and to provide entrepreneurs and companies working in these sectors with an integrated set of incubation, acceleration and mentoring services, customized support packages, investment opportunities and connection with local and global markets, to support the growth and development of their businesses, which contributes to economic diversification and supports the Qatar’s position as a global center for culture and creative industries.

The launch event was held at the “Scale7 studio” in Msheireb Downtown Doha and was attended by a group of leading industry leaders and entrepreneurs in the creative and cultural fields. This strategic step marks a new milestone in the development of the country's cultural and creative industries.

The hub provides an interactive space for work and collaboration between entrepreneurs and provides them with advanced facilities and tools via the Digital Fabrication Lab to test their creative ideas and implement their innovative projects. It also provides financial and advisory services and specialized programs to incubate and accelerate businesses, contributing to the support of six different creative and cultural sectors, including advertising, digital product design and related crafts, fashion technology, the digital game industry, language technologies, and literature.

“Scale7, the Creative and Cultural Industries Hub” also offers Integrated programs that include projects at various stages, from initial concept to global expansion, in addition to providing investment opportunities, capacity building, access to broad networks of local and international partners, and a range of other support services to facilitate the entry of companies and investors into the Qatari market and enable their regional and global growth and expansion.

This announcement builds on years of achievements and successes, as “Scale7” has collaborated with 88 startups to date, that worked with a network of more than 80 advisors and experts from Qatar and around the world, and providing support exceeding QAR 13.5 million through investment, as well as advisory and in-kind support.

QDB continues to develop the support packages offered to the business sector across various fields, with the aim of strengthening the private sector, increasing its contribution to the national economy, and supporting the development of a resilient, knowledge-based economy.

