Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited (“Arzan Wealth”), a Dubai-based investment advisory firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), is pleased to announce that it has successfully advised on a partial exit from a portfolio of radiology centers located in Long Island, New York.

The transaction represents the first realization from the portfolio, which was acquired in March 2025, and was completed at an attractive valuation despite ongoing headwinds across U.S. real estate capital markets, underscoring continued investor demand for high-quality healthcare assets with resilient income characteristics.

The partial exit was achieved at a property-level IRR of 29.7% inclusive of annual cash distributions of approximately 8.0%. Following the exit, investors continue to hold exposure to the remaining assets, representing approximately 75% of the original portfolio equity. Both the remaining assets continue to generate stable monthly income at an annualized distribution of approximately 8.0%.

Muhannad Abulhasan, Chief Executive Officer of Arzan Wealth, commented:

“This transaction demonstrates our ability to execute successful exits and deliver strong outcomes for investors even in challenging market conditions. Healthcare real estate continues to benefit from defensive fundamentals, and disciplined execution remains central to our advisory approach.”

Arzan Wealth continues to advise on the remaining assets within the portfolio and will actively assess market conditions with a view to optimizing value and liquidity for investors over the remaining hold period.

About Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited

Arzan Wealth is an investment advisory firm registered at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Arzan Wealth currently advises various professional clients on real estate, private equity and other investments with a total value of assets advised around US$ 2.6 Billion. Arzan Wealth focuses on arranging yielding investments in major global markets, as well as bespoke investments that meet the requirements of specific clients.

Past or projected performance is not necessarily a reliable indicator of future results. Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited accepts no liability for any loss arising from the use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

