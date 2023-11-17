Dubai, U.A.E.:– ARTE, a culinary destination dedicated to redefining the dessert experience, announces the opening of its second branch at the prestigious Dubai Mall. Nestled on the Lower Ground level, the new ARTE Dubai Mall is not just a coffee stop, it's an experience – a haven for dessert lovers and coffee connoisseurs alike.

Immerse yourself in the warm and cozy vibes of the newest venue, radiating minimalistic elegance and bathed in inviting light. Picture this: a dessert wonderland with a full display, plus a private room to customize your dream cake in a one-on-one session with Chef Kuzma. Yes, you can customize your cake.

Think coffee, hot and cold beverages, and a dessert collection that reads like poetry: Paris-Brest, Raspberry and Passion Fruit Tart, Choux, Éclair, and more. It's a rendezvous with decadence!

The design of ARTE Dubai Mall echoes the cool, contemporary charm of the flagship showroom at Dubai Production City – warm lighting, a minimalistic interior, and bright aesthetics, creating an inviting atmosphere for patrons to indulge in the artistry of ARTE's offerings.

“ARTE Fine Art Cakes and Coffee Shop is not just a brand; it's an experience. With a passion for crafting desserts and brewing coffee that's as much art as it is flavor, ARTE will be the go-to for those who crave something extraordinary. The opening of our second branch at Dubai Mall is a celebration of taste, artistry, and the joy of indulgence. Come, savor the moment with us,” said Chef Kuzma, the creative genius behind ARTE's culinary wonders.

During the opening, ARTE showcased a jaw-dropping 2-meter Burj Khalifa cake. This is not just cake; it's edible art. Additionally, the event marked the introduction of "Just Choux," a new addition to ARTE's portfolio – a Choux kiosk that redefines sweetness with an exquisite collection of choux pastries in six tantalizing flavors. From classic vanilla to decadent truffle, each pastry is meticulously crafted to perfection, presented in beautiful packaging to keep every bite as fresh as the first.

Aligning with ARTE's vision and mission, the opening of the second branch at Dubai Mall marks the beginning of an expansion plan, with two additional branches planned by the end of 2024. The expansion aims to bring the ARTE experience to a broader audience across Dubai.

And here's the scoop: be the first to taste "Just Choux" exclusively at the Dubai Mall branch before it hits Festival City and beyond.

Indulge, celebrate, and be part of the ARTE experience. ARTE Dubai Mall is open daily, from 10:00AM to 12:00AM. For enquiries, please call +971 52 575 2211. For the latest updates, follow @arte.dubai

-Ends-

About ARTE:

ARTE is a culinary destination dedicated to redefining the dessert experience. Committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity and taste, ARTE's Showroom and Production Facility in Dubai Production City offers a unique space where artistry and gastronomy converge. Led by the exceptional talent of Chef Kuzma, ARTE takes dessert customization to new heights, crafting visually stunning cakes and pastries that delight the palate. Discover a haven for art enthusiasts, coffee connoisseurs, and dessert lovers at ARTE, where innovation and indulgence unite in perfect harmony.