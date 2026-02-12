Dubai, UAE; The Republic of Armenia has announced a temporary visa exemption for eligible foreign nationals, making travel to the country easier than ever for residents of 113 countries between 1 January and 1 July 2026.

Under the new policy, travellers who hold a valid residence permit issued by the United States, European Union Member States, Schengen Area countries, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or Oman will be able to enter Armenia without obtaining a visa. Eligible visitors may stay for up to 180 days within a one-year period, provided their residence permit is valid for at least six months from the date of entry.

The initiative is designed to boost tourism, improve connectivity and encourage more spontaneous travel, from short city breaks and family visits to business travel and longer exploratory journeys.

Lusine Gevorgyan, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Armenia, said: “This decision is a clear invitation to travellers around the world. Armenia is open and welcoming, and we look forward to sharing our culture, landscapes and hospitality with more visitors throughout 2026.”

With its ancient monasteries, dramatic mountain scenery, vibrant food scene and rich traditions, Armenia offers travellers a unique blend of history and modern life. From exploring Yerevan’s café culture and museums to discovering hiking trails and UNESCO World Heritage sites, the country provides diverse experiences year-round.

More detailed information and a full list of the 113 eligible countries is available via official Armenian government channels: MFA 113 Countries Visa Exepmetion Click Here

For more information and travel inspiration, visit the official tourism website of Armenia: https://armenia.travel/

About Armenia

Armenia, a country nestled in the Caucasus region, is a land of captivating landscapes, rich history, and warm hospitality. This hidden gem offers a diverse array of experiences, from natural splendour to ancient treasures, modern adventures, and culinary delights. It offers four seasons – snowy winters, warm springs, sunny summers, and colourful autumns. From relaxing experiences to thrilling adventures, it offers something for every type of traveller.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Paul Estorffe

Black Watch Communications

paul@blackwatchcomms.com

www.blackwatchcommunications.com