Move aims to boost production capacity and meet rising demand across energy and infrastructure projects

Al Mazrouei:

Hamriyah Free Zone is committed to offering facilities and competitive advantages that make it a preferred destination for global industrial investments

ArcelorMittal Projects’ investments highlights the Free Zone’s attractiveness and competitive operational ecosystem

Johannes De Schrijver:

Expanding our footprint at HFZA will strengthen the company’s industrial presence and support major projects in line with global standards

Hamriyah Free Zone’s competitive advantages enable the company to expand efficiently and serve regional and international markets with greater agility

Sharjah: ArcelorMittal Projects, part of the world-leading steel and mining group ArcelorMittal, has announced plans to launch its third plant at the Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah (HFZA), covering an area of 1.4 million square feet, with operations scheduled to commence in 2026.

The company’s expansion aims to enhance its production capacity in steel pipe manufacturing and specialised coating solutions. With the addition of the new facility, the total land area invested by the company within Hamriyah Free Zone will rise to approximately 5 million square feet.

The move will cement HFZA’s position as a global industrial hub for growth and expansion. The expansion plan was announced during a visit by H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, accompanied by senior officials from the authority, to the company’s premises in the free zone. The delegation was received by Johannes De Schrijver, CEO of ArcelorMittal Projects, along with senior executives.

During the visit, Al Mazrouei toured the existing production lines operating under phases one and two, as well as the custom coating facilities and advanced inspection and testing units. These include ultrasonic testing systems, pressure testing, radiographic testing and an internationally accredited laboratory operating to the highest global standards.

He was also briefed on the company’s plans to add a new plant in the next phase to further increase production capacity and meet rising demand in regional and international markets, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors, while enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Industrial and Logistics Hub

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei said that ArcelorMittal Projects’ investments in Hamriyah Free Zone were driven by HFZA’s attractiveness as a preferred destination for leading global industrial companies, given the integrated operational environment and competitive advantages it offers to support business growth and expansion.

Al Mazrouei added that ArcelorMittal’s expansion aligns perfectly with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and will contribute to strengthening value chains linked to the energy and infrastructure sectors by enhancing specialised steel solution capabilities. This, he noted, further reinforces Hamriyah Free Zone’s position as a strategic launchpad for companies targeting regional and international markets.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the continued expansion of global companies within Hamriyah Free Zone demonstrates the growing confidence in Sharjah’s investment environment and its pivotal role in advancing economic diversification and increasing the industrial sector’s contribution to overall economic development.

He highlighted HFZA will continue to upgrade its facilities and services to go above and beyond investor aspirations while enhancing its competitiveness at both regional and international levels.

His Excellency noted that the Free Zone boasts a strategic location and direct connection to a commercial port with a depth of 14 metres, facilitating import and export operations, as well as seamless access to major markets, supported by advanced infrastructure, world-class logistics services and modern business-enabling facilities.

Meeting the demands of major projects

Johannes De Schrijver stressed that the company’s expansion in Hamriyah Free Zone is part of a long-term strategic vision aimed at strengthening its industrial footprint in the region and enhancing its capacity to support large-scale projects with complex technical requirements in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

De Schrijver noted that the continued investment in upgrading operational facilities and expanding production capacity reaffirms the company’s commitment to delivering specialised industrial solutions grounded in global standards of quality and technical excellence.

He added that the competitive advantages offered by Hamriyah Free Zone, including its advanced industrial infrastructure and integrated logistics and administrative ecosystem, play a pivotal role in supporting the company’s expansion plans.

These advantages, De Schrijver said, enable faster and more efficient access to a broad customer base through cost-effective operational mechanisms, reinforcing the company’s ability to meet regional and international market demands with flexibility and sustainable operational performance.

Since commencing operations in Hamriyah Free Zone five years ago, ArcelorMittal Projects has established two HSAW pipe mills, two external coating lines each measuring 18 metres, and an 18-metre internal coating line.

The site also includes custom coating facilities and advanced inspection and testing installations, incorporating automated ultrasonic testing (AUT), hydrostatic testing, radiographic testing (RT), and a laboratory accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025 standards. This initial investment was designed to address growing demand across regional industrial markets.

Hamriyah Free Zone has established itself as a leading hub for heavy industries linked to steel value chains, with the sector representing one of the Free Zone’s principal industrial pillars. It accounts for a significant share of foreign direct investment and hosts numerous multinational and international companies serving regional and global markets. These enterprises benefit from HFZA’s world-class infrastructure and seamless multimodal connectivity to international trade routes.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com