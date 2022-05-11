Bangkok: The Aramco Team Series changed the landscape of women’s golf when it debuted on the Ladies European Tour (LET) last year, with a new season kicking off tomorrow in Bangkok at the Thai Country Club.

Golf Saudi feels the expansion of the Aramco Team Series presented by the Public Investment Fund into Asia is yet another vital step in the organisation’s global growth and the development of the women’s game.

“The Asian expansion feels like another game-changer for us,” said Majed Al Sorour, the Deputy Chairman and CEO of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Arabian Golf Federation.

“It’s the first time Golf Saudi and our partners have hosted an event in Asia – one of the biggest growth market opportunities in golf. It’s a chance to create a new era for women’s golf and our growing partnership with the LET and Aramco.

“We have achieved incredible success to this point with the previous events, however our ambitions – in line with those of Vision 2030 – remain as bold as ever.”

Last February, the Public Investment Fund Saudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisors made its debut on the Asian Tour, presenting its strongest-ever field with the biggest names in global golf, alongside the top 30 ranked players of Asian golf, in a new era for the event.

The 10-year sanction of the Saudi International under the Asian Tour has helped generate new opportunities for Asian players across the globe, driven interest amongst Saudi residents and has grown the sport’s popularity throughout the country. Taking the Aramco Team Series into a new region with a huge interest in golf is another important milestone.

“We’re thrilled to be heading into a new market like Thailand and I have no doubt that the Aramco Team Series will push the boundaries and elevate women’s golf,” added Al Sorour.

“This year’s edition of the Aramco Team Series sees its total prize increase to $5 million. It will give the players more opportunities to visit new countries and to test their game on different courses while competing with the world’s best. The Series will also provide more opportunities for the next generation to experience LET members, and of course, some of the world’s biggest names.”

Title partner Aramco has played a key role in supporting LET events in recent years, including the Aramco Team Series expansion to Asia for the first time.

“The importance of the expansion to the Asian market reflects Aramco’s commitment to the future of golf, and specifically, women’s golf,” said Talal Al Marri, General Manager of Public Affairs at Aramco.

“Sport has the power to enrich and enhance lives and fuel the dreams of the Kingdom’s youth – our most important resource. There’s a notable jump in the number of young players taking up the sport in the continent, and several Asian talents are reaching new heights in the global golf scene while competing at the highest level, especially in ladies golf.”

Aramco will continue to support women’s golf in every market on the Series through youth player initiatives and long-lasting legacy opportunities that will open the game for more participation.

“We’ve got a great platform and the ability to change lives for the better through golf, and inspire more women and girls through the sport – both on and off the course. Our commitment reflects Aramco’s long-term objectives in female empowerment,” added Al Marri.

The Aramco Team Series - Bangkok kicks off its 2022 tournament schedule on May 12-14, at the Thai Country Club. Other 2022 ATS venues include London at the Centurion Club, June 16-18; Sotogrande at La Reserva Club De Sotogrande, August 18-20; New York (venue to be announced), October 13-15; and concluding again at Jeddah’s Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, November 9-11.

A group of world-class golfers, led by Thai stars Patty Tavatanakit and sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, will join a host of international stars as the Series tees off this week in Bangkok.

For more information, visit www.aramcoteamseries.com

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Euan McLelland

Hill & Knowlton Strategies

euan.mclelland@hkstrategies.com

About the Aramco Team Series Events

The Aramco Team Series events are both unique and historic and epitomize Aramco’s status as one of the most committed investors in female golf today. The investment by Aramco as the headline sponsor makes them one of the biggest backers of the women’s game in Europe. The five Aramco Team Series events are a significant step forward for women’s sport and follow the hugely successful Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund and Saudi Ladies Team International, which has been played three times at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club since 2020.

The five tournaments form an important part of a record-breaking LET schedule, with teams of four players competing over 54 holes. Unlike any other event in world golf, team captains recruit one fellow tour pro through a draft system. Another tour professional will be selected at random, while all teams will also uniquely include one amateur player.

This is the only event in world golf where an amateur contributes to the final result in the main team competition. Prize money for the winning team is split between its three professional members.

About Golf Saudi

Golf Saudi facilitates uptake and participation in golf through the delivery of world-class facilities, operational excellence, and the implementation of industry best practices to position the Kingdom as an exceptional golfing nation. Combined with grassroots training and education programs that introduce people to the game at the earliest opportunity and with the greatest ease, Golf Saudi is committed to delivering a dynamic national development program that transforms the golfing landscape.

Twitter: @Golf_Saudi

Instagram: @Golf_Saudi

Facebook: @GolfSaudi

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com.

About the LET

The LET inspires women and girls to pursue their passion and realize their potential through the game of golf.

At our core, we aim to build and deliver an extensive competitive schedule of events to enable our strong, energetic, proud, and confident players to compete at the highest level, pursue their dreams, and lead by example.

Our diverse and multicultural membership of 362 professional golfers represents as many as 36 countries. We are a global tour with roots in Europe.

We aim to entertain and excite, but also to enhance health and quality of life, as responsible, committed, and respectful partners.

Inspiring – our players are role models, inspiring and encouraging others to pursue their dreams.

Passionate – we are driven by a passion to perform to our full potential and get better every day. It’s not just about prizes or glory, but a true love for the game.

Committed – we are fiercely committed to continuous improvement and recognize the grit that it takes to achieve long-term goals.

2022 marks the 44th season of golf tournaments since the professional tour was founded in 1978 and the third edition of the Race to Costa Del Sol. This year’s schedule includes 34 events in 22 different countries and a record-breaking prize fund of €24.5 million.

The LET Access Series is the official development tour of the LET, formed to allow players to compete and progress onto the LET and achieve their dreams in professional golf.

Follow the LET

Ladieseuropeantour.com