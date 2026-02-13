DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, and Microsoft have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help Aramco explore a series of digital initiatives designed to accelerate industrial artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, enhance digital capabilities, and strengthen workforce development in Saudi Arabia. Supported by Microsoft, the initiatives aim to support Aramco’s broader digital transformation.

As part of its long-standing collaboration with Microsoft, Aramco plans to explore a range of AI‑driven industrial solutions built on Microsoft Azure to help improve operational efficiency, elevate global competitiveness, and establish new models for technology‑enabled energy and industrial systems.

Ahmad O. Al Khowaiter, Aramco Executive Vice President of Technology & Innovation, said: “Aramco is driving the energy sector’s digital transformation by creating a secure, intelligent, and collaborative digital ecosystem. In partnership with Microsoft, we seek to further scale cutting-edge digital and AI solutions in that sector to achieve efficiency and innovation — without compromising the highest standards of security and governance.”

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, said: “This marks the next step in our long-standing collaboration with Aramco, exploring how industrial AI can move from pilots into core operations to improve efficiency and resilience at scale. Our focus is on building strong foundations – sovereign-ready digital infrastructure, trusted governance, and the skills needed for responsible industrial AI adoption. As a global industry leader, Aramco has the opportunity to set a reference for large-scale, responsible industrial AI transformation aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

Key areas of focus in the MoU include:

Digital Sovereignty and Data Residency: Exploring the development of a roadmap for deploying solutions on the Microsoft cloud, enhanced with sovereign controls to further Aramco’s digital sovereignty objectives, including meeting national data residency requirements.

Exploring the development of a roadmap for deploying solutions on the Microsoft cloud, enhanced with sovereign controls to further Aramco’s digital sovereignty objectives, including meeting national data residency requirements. Operational Efficiency & Digital Infrastructure: Discussing streamlining and optimizing digital frameworks that support Aramco’s global operations, and create a seamless digital infrastructure for the company.

Discussing streamlining and optimizing digital frameworks that support Aramco’s global operations, and create a seamless digital infrastructure for the company. Industry Alliance Framework: Scoping possible engagements with Saudi Arabia’s technology integrators and industry collaborators in dialogue to broaden the adoption of AI across the industrial value chain in the Kingdom.

Scoping possible engagements with Saudi Arabia’s technology integrators and industry collaborators in dialogue to broaden the adoption of AI across the industrial value chain in the Kingdom. Industrial AI IP co-innovation: Exploring the establishment of a global marketplace for innovative industrial AI solutions by co-developing and commercializing operational systems for the energy sector that set new standards of excellence and promote Saudi expertise internationally within the industry.

In addition, Aramco and Microsoft are exploring programs to help accelerate digital and technical skills development across the Kingdom. This includes building capabilities in AI engineering, cybersecurity, data governance, and product management, supported by measurable outcomes. These efforts build on Microsoft’s existing national impact, which includes training thousands of Saudi learners across cloud, AI, and data programs.

About Aramco

As one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do, from providing crucial oil supplies to developing new energy technologies. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful, helping to promote growth and productivity around the world. https://www.aramco.com

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.