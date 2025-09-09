Who: Ahmad O. Al Khowaiter, Executive Vice President of Technology & Innovation, Aramco

What: Address at the Global Water, Energy and Climate Change Congress

When: September 9, 2025

Where: Exhibition World, Bahrain

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco Executive Vice President of Technology & Innovation Ahmad O. Al Khowaiter today emphasized greater collaboration to advance innovative solutions in water conservation and energy sustainability. In an address at the Global Water, Energy and Climate Change Congress in Bahrain, Mr. Al Khowaiter also highlighted the crucial role of technology and innovation in overcoming sustainability challenges.

On the need for greater collaboration, Mr. Al Khowaiter said: “Meeting these global challenges requires a level of collaboration that is faster, deeper, and more inclusive than ever before. For me, collaboration is the catalyst for innovation – and innovation is the driver of global transformation… This cross-pollination of ideas is key to gaining fresh perspectives and scaling up cutting-edge solutions. By working together – truly as one team – we can accelerate the transformation needed to secure a more sustainable water and energy future for all.”

On the importance of a realistic energy transition, Mr. Al Khowaiter said: “Even with trillions of dollars invested in alternatives, we cannot simply abandon the oil and gas infrastructure that continues to power modern civilization. That is why technologies such as carbon capture and storage, direct air capture, and AI-driven efficiency improvements are not just promising – they are essential to achieving meaningful emissions reductions and a sustainable future.”

On Aramco’s water conservation efforts, Mr. Al Khowaiter said: “At Aramco, we are committed to water stewardship through a range of initiatives, including diversifying our water supply… We are increasing wastewater reuse and we are minimizing water losses across our operations and communities. We are leveraging digital solutions to drive greater efficiency, and I am proud to share that last year alone, we reduced our freshwater consumption in Aramco by nearly 8%.”

The Global Water, Energy and Climate Change Congress is taking place from September 9 to 11 under the patronage of HE Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The event brings together more than 5,000 international policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, and experts and over 150 speakers to discuss the future of water security, natural resources, sustainable energy and development, and climate resilience. This year’s conference is organized in collaboration with Aramco, the UN Environment Programme, and Bahrain’s Ministry of Oil and Environment.

