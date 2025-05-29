Flagship location features ultra-luxury hotel and 534 branded residences supported by first-of-its-kind wellness ecosystem

World-class amenities include Everwell medical clinic, state-of-the-art gym, wellness studios and the Akala Spa

AED5bn project to go on sale on Saturday 31 May

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arada has unveiled Akala, the world’s first precision wellness destination and a pioneering new global hospitality and branded residences concept. From an ancient Sanskrit word meaning ‘beyond time’, Akala uses future-facing design and technology and a weightless service model to help its residents, visitors and members unlock their full wellness potential.

The brand’s first and flagship location, Akala Hotel & Residences, which contains 534 branded residences, is ideally located between Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Downtown Dubai. Comprising two 220-metre-tall towers, the design of Akala features an architectural journey of compression and release, with signature elements flowing directly into a shared podium housing best-in-class spa, fitness, and clinical wellness facilities.

Sales at the AED5 billion development commence on Saturday 31 May with a two-day event taking place at Dubai’s Museum of the Future. Every home – ranging from one-bedroom apartments to the showstopping two-level penthouse The Observatory, which offers panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa - offers a lifestyle underpinned by a combination of advanced medical diagnostics, performance-driven therapies and seamless, intuitive hospitality, resulting in a unique, weightless experience.

Featuring LEED Gold and WELL Silver precertification, construction on Akala is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2029.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada, said: “With Akala, we are creating a sanctuary that reflects how people want to live today, where peak health, personal performance, and rest are all part of the same experience. With an array of wellness facilities and services that is unmatched anywhere in the world, Akala is designed for the next generation of global citizens who want to live better, happier and longer.”

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “Akala represents the convergence of two powerful global shifts - the rise of wellness as a central life pursuit, and the demand for service-led, lifestyle-driven residential experiences. Dubai is the perfect place to launch this concept, and we’re proud to introduce a new kind of brand from the region to the world.”

Each residence at Akala has been meticulously designed to support physical, emotional, and environmental wellbeing. From advanced air and water purification systems to individually zoned climate control and circadian lighting, every detail enhances health and comfort. Materials and furnishings are selected for their natural, sustainable qualities, while integrated smart technology allows residents to personalise their environment with ease. Wellness-enhancing upgrades, including organic sleep systems, EMF-conscious design elements, and acoustic optimisation, combine to create a luxury home that actively supports longevity, focus, and rest.

Life at Akala is backed by the world’s most comprehensive wellness ecosystem. Facilities include a high-performance fitness club equipped with state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment, private training pods, an indoor lap pool, and dedicated studios for cycling and group exercise.

Complementing this is the Akala Spa, a full-service hydrothermal and treatment facility featuring saunas, hammams, thalassotherapy pools, and VIP suites, anchored by a comprehensive luxury thermal circuit. The wellness experience extends into dedicated Wellness Studios for movement, recovery, and mindfulness practices, with spaces crafted to promote restoration, balance, and emotional wellbeing.

Everwell’s state-of-the-art medical wellness clinic provides discreet, boutique healthcare services with a focus on diagnostics, preventative care, and personalised treatments, including proprietary stem cell therapies.

Akala also features curated organic dining, a striking L-shaped pool, elegant social spaces and a range of residents-only amenities including gym, spa and private cinema.

Akala also offers an extensive range of services and amenities that extend the wellness experience far beyond the home. A dedicated lifestyle and wellness concierge delivers seamless, personalised support - from daily housekeeping and in-home spa treatments to curated dining, fitness and recovery programs. Residents benefit from intuitive hospitality and specialist services such as family support, companion care, and event planning.

Akala is designed not only as a destination but also as a community: a members’ club with a global footprint, giving residents and guests access to exclusive wellness programming, content, and experiences across its future locations worldwide.

Following its debut in Dubai, Akala is set to expand to major international hubs, with plans under development for properties elsewhere in the Middle East, Europe and Australia. Future locations will continue the brand’s mission to deliver precision wellness, with each project curated to its environment and culture.

