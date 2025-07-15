Thousands of epic deals across more than 30 categories, fast and free delivery options await Prime members across Saudi Arabia at www.amazon.sa/prime

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Amazon today announced seven-days of exclusive savings for Prime members in Saudi this Prime Day, from July 25 at 12:01 a.m. (local KSA time) to July 31 on www.amazon.sa/primeday. Prime members can shop unmissable deals and enjoy deep savings from top local and international brands across more than 30 categories including everyday essentials, school must-haves, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, toys, and Amazon Devices. As Prime members look to cross off items from their shopping lists, stock up on summer essentials, or get ready for back-to-school season, they can get the most value out of Amazon this Prime Day with access to thousands of epic deals, instant bank discounts, flexible payment options, as well as fast and free delivery options.

Abdo Chlala, Country Manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “We're proud to bring back the biggest celebration of Prime membership, offering even more value for our customers across the Kingdom. This year, we are extending Prime Day to seven days, giving members in Saudi Arabia more time to discover and shop thousands of deals. Prime Day is more than just a sale – it's a celebration of exceptional savings, fast and free delivery options, and access to products our members love. As one of the most anticipated moments for our customers in Saudi Arabia, we continue to evolve the Prime experience based on their needs. With exciting offers dropping throughout the event, we're delivering a Prime Day that brings selection, value, and convenience right to their doorstep. We look forward to helping our members make the most of their summer shopping with thousands of saving opportunities across Prime Day."

What to expect during Prime Day

During Prime Day, members can shop thousands of deals across popular local and international brands including Adidas, Anker, Babyjoy, Bellababy, Coach, COSLUS, Dyson, Eucerin, Garmin, Guess, JW PEI, LEGO, LEVOIT, Nivea, PHILIPS, PlayStation, Roborock, Shell, Skechers, Sony, TCL, Tefal, and UGREEN, as well as support local small and medium-sized businesses. But the deals don’t stop there - Prime members will also have access to deals from Amazon US, UK and Germany via the Amazon.sa Global Store with free international delivery on eligible products. Members should keep an eye out throughout the seven-day sale event, as deals will keep dropping during various periods of Prime Day. Additional instant discounts will also be available from select banks, ensuring members can maximize their savings at every turn.

Exclusive Prime Day Savings on Amazon Bazaar – a fun, trendy, and affordable new shopping experience

For the first time, this year’s Prime Day will also feature exclusive savings for Prime members across the newly launched Amazon Bazaar in-app shopping experience, making trendy fashion, home, and lifestyle finds even more affordable. With majority of the products already priced SAR 25 or less, and some products priced as low as SAR 4, Prime members will be able to explore even more savings on Amazon Bazaar this Prime Day on their Amazon.sa mobile app by tapping the Bazaar icon, searching for “Bazaar”, or on their mobile device browser via amazon.sa/bazaar.

Not a Prime member yet? Join today to access Prime Day and enjoy the best of Amazon

Join now to unlock thousands of exclusive deals and additional savings. Customers can become a Prime member at amazon.sa/prime to access Prime Day and enjoy free delivery along with all the money-saving benefits Prime has to offer year-round. Ahead of Prime Day, members can start adding items to their lists to quickly see which products are on deal, or use Buy Again to find deals on items they’ve purchased frequently.

For only SAR 16/month or SAR 140/year, Prime members in the Kingdom can enjoy a wide range of shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits all year long. These include:

Free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery – Enjoy free Same-Day delivery on eligible orders placed before 12pm, while Free One-Day delivery is also available on eligible products, with no minimum purchase.

Free International Delivery from Amazon US, UK, and Germany – Shop Prime eligible items from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.sa Global Store, with no minimum purchase.

Exclusive Deals and Early Access – Get access to Prime Day, early access to seasonal sales including the White Friday Sale, and year-round exclusive discounts on local and international brands.

– Get access to Prime Day, early access to seasonal sales including the White Friday Sale, and year-round exclusive discounts on local and international brands. Prime Video – Stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV series, including the recently launched action-packed Amazon Original movie “Heads of State” starring John Cena and Idris Elba, the electrifying crime drama “Ballard” featuring Maggie Q, in addition to the third and final season of the franchise “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, premiering on July 16th.

– Stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV series, including the recently launched action-packed Amazon Original movie “Heads of State” starring John Cena and Idris Elba, the electrifying crime drama “Ballard” featuring Maggie Q, in addition to the third and final season of the franchise “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, premiering on July 16th. Prime Gaming – Get access to free in-game content for popular games and a growing library of free games from Prime Gaming.

Prime members across the Kingdom can make their Prime Day shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon App to browse, shop, and ensure they never miss a deal or by shopping directly on the website on https://www.amazon.sa/primeday.

