Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the UAE’s leading digital bank, proudly announces the launch of Hasadna – Farm Financing, a pioneering initiative that underscores the UAE leadership’s unwavering commitment to empowering Emirati entrepreneurs and strengthening the nation’s food security.

Aligned with the UAE Government’s “Year of Community 2025” and the ambitious Agriculture 360 Vision, Hasadna is a purpose-driven financial solution designed to enable UAE Nationals to modernize and scale their agricultural ventures. This initiative directly supports the leadership’s strategic goals of nurturing homegrown talent and ensuring long-term national resilience in the food supply chain.

Under the Hasadna program, Emirati farmers can access tailored financing to invest in cutting-edge, sustainable agricultural technologies—including precision farming, hydroponics, aquaponics, polyhouse farming, and vertical farming. These forward-looking methods are not only environmentally sustainable but also critical to boosting domestic food production in an increasingly resource-conscious world.

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank, stated:

“Hasadna is a testament to the visionary leadership of the UAE, which continuously supports Emirati entrepreneurship across all sectors. Through this initiative, we are proud to back our local farmers—many of whom are pioneering innovative, sustainable methods to feed the nation. Our goal is to provide Emiratis with the financial tools needed to lead the agricultural transformation of the UAE, aligning with national objectives of food security, sustainability, and economic diversification.”

He added: “At Mbank, we are deeply inspired by the UAE’s leadership and their drive to build a self-reliant and inclusive economy. Hasadna is more than a financial product—it’s a strategic enabler for national progress. We believe that empowering Emirati farmers through accessible, innovative financing will not only support their growth but also safeguard the UAE’s food future.”

About Al Maryah Community Bank:

Al Maryah Community Bank is the UAE’s first fully integrated digital bank, offering comprehensive banking experiences to individuals and small businesses. Highly specialized and community-focused, the bank is committed to growth and service for the UAE community—including nationals, residents, and businesses (SMEs and established enterprises). The bank’s vision aligns with the UAE leadership’s commitment to supporting individuals and entrepreneurs, while fostering a future-forward culture of innovation and digital transformation.