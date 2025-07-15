Seven-days, Millions of Deals: Amazon.ae Announces Prime Day Event from July 25 to July 31, Unlocking Incredible Savings for Prime Members in the UAEUnmissable deals across more than 30 categories from top brands including Samsung, Philips, Bose, Dyson, Whoop, ASICS, Boss, Roborock, Ninja, Humantra, Anker, PlayStation, LEGO, JW PEI, Tissot, CeraVe, e.l.f., and Rimmel London

Join Prime to access Prime Day, and enjoy shopping and entertainment benefits, including unlimited free and fast delivery, for only AED 16/month

Dubai — Amazon today announced seven-days of exclusive savings for Prime members in the UAE this Prime Day, from July 25 at 12:01 a.m. (local UAE time) to July 31 on www.amazon.ae/primeday. Prime members can shop unmissable deals and enjoy deep savings from top local and international brands across more than 30 categories including everyday essentials, school must-haves, grocery, Amazon Fresh, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, toys, and Amazon Devices. As Prime members look to cross off items from their shopping lists, stock up on summer essentials, or get ready for back-to-school season, they can get the most value out of Amazon this Prime Day with access to millions of epic deals, instant bank discounts, flexible payment options, as well as fast and free delivery options.

Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said: "Prime Day is our exclusive annual shopping event that brings exceptional savings and fast delivery options to our Prime members across a wide breadth of products they want and need from both local and international brands. This year, we are delivering even more value by extending the sale event to seven days, giving members in the UAE more time to explore millions of deals on products they love. With new offers dropping throughout the sale event, we are thrilled to deliver our biggest Prime Day yet and reinforce our commitment to making life both easier and more enjoyable for members. Prime remains the best way to experience everything Amazon has to offer, and we are excited to help our members make the most of their shopping with unbeatable savings once again this Prime Day."

What to expect during Prime Day

Prime members can shop millions of Prime Day deals across popular local and international brands, such as Samsung, Philips, Sony, Bose, Levoit, Dyson, Braun, Ninja, Whoop, ASICS, Boss, Roborock, Humantra, Anker, PlayStation, LEGO, Crocs, Sketchers, Guess, JW PEI, Tissot, Hisense, CeraVe, e.l.f., Rimmel London, Pampers, and Ariel, as well as support local small and medium-sized businesses. But the deals don’t stop there - Prime members will also have access to deals from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.ae Global Store with free international delivery on eligible products. Members should keep an eye out throughout the seven-day sale event, as deals will keep dropping during various periods of Prime Day. Additional instant discounts will also be available from select banks, ensuring members can maximize their savings at every turn.

Exclusive Prime Day Savings on Amazon Bazaar – a fun, trendy, and affordable new shopping experience

For the first time, this year’s Prime Day will also feature exclusive savings for Prime members across the newly launched Amazon Bazaar in-app shopping experience, making trendy fashion, home, and lifestyle finds even more affordable. With majority of the products already priced AED 25 or less, and some products priced as low as AED 4, Prime members will be able to explore even more savings on Amazon Bazaar this Prime Day on their Amazon.ae mobile app by tapping the Bazaar icon, searching for “Bazaar”, or on their mobile device browser via amazon.ae/bazaar.

Not a Prime member yet? Join today to access Prime Day and enjoy the best of Amazon

Join now to unlock millions of exclusive deals and additional savings. Customers can become a Prime member at amazon.ae/prime to access Prime Day and enjoy free delivery along with all the money-saving benefits Prime has to offer year-round. Ahead of Prime Day, members can start adding items to their lists to quickly see which products are on deal, or use Buy Again to find deals on items they’ve purchased frequently.

For only AED 16/month or AED 140/year, Prime members in the UAE enjoy a wide range of shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits all year long. These include:

Free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery – Enjoy free Same-Day delivery on eligible orders placed before 12pm, while Free One-Day delivery is also available on eligible products, with no minimum purchase.

Free International Delivery from Amazon US, UK, and Germany – Shop Prime eligible items from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.ae Global Store, with no minimum purchase.

Exclusive Deals and Early Access – Get access to Prime Day, early access to seasonal sales including the White Friday Sale, and year-round exclusive discounts on local and international brands.

– Get access to Prime Day, early access to seasonal sales including the White Friday Sale, and year-round exclusive discounts on local and international brands. Amazon Fresh – Shop a wide selection of fresh groceries and everyday essentials on Amazon Fresh, at great prices, with free and fast two-hour scheduled delivery options available at select locations.

– Shop a wide selection of fresh groceries and everyday essentials on Amazon Fresh, at great prices, with free and fast two-hour scheduled delivery options available at select locations. Prime Video – Stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV series, including the recently launched action-packed Amazon Original movie “Heads of State” starring John Cena and Idris Elba, the electrifying crime drama “Ballard” featuring Maggie Q, in addition to the third and final season of the franchise “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, premiering on July 16th.

– Stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV series, including the recently launched action-packed Amazon Original movie “Heads of State” starring John Cena and Idris Elba, the electrifying crime drama “Ballard” featuring Maggie Q, in addition to the third and final season of the franchise “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, premiering on July 16th. Prime Gaming – Get access to free in-game content for popular games and a growing library of free games from Prime Gaming.

– Get access to free in-game content for popular games and a growing library of free games from Prime Gaming. Deliveroo Plus Silver – Get free delivery on eligible orders of AED 60 or more on Deliveroo from restaurants, grocery stores, and retail stores.

– Get free delivery on eligible orders of AED 60 or more on Deliveroo from restaurants, grocery stores, and retail stores. Amazon Home Services – Enjoy 10% off across on-demand professional services on Amazon Home Services with no discount cap, on unlimited orders, applied directly at checkout.

Prime members across the UAE can make their Prime Day shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon App to browse, shop, and ensure they never miss a deal or by shopping directly on the website on https://www.amazon.ae/primeday.

About AMAZON

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.