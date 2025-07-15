Developed in Dubai, Tax Star is the UAE’s first corporate tax software that uses AI to help accountancy firms and in-house finance personnel save time, avoid penalties, and support more clients without having to hire extra staff. It is particularly adept at addressing the challenges associated with managing complex tax rates, exemptions, and allowances within the new UAE corporate tax system.

The unique Tax Star software was built by accountants for accountants, enabling it to integrate directly with their systems and automate daily tasks. After more than 18 months in development, its features combine smart tax calculation, compliance tracking, client approvals, document storage, and integrations all in one place.

AI technology is increasingly utilised in the UAE’s accounting sector across multiple functions, including corporate tax, VAT, ESG, AML, and other compliance areas, as the industry priorities efficiency, accuracy, and scale. Notably, while many tools offer advisory guidance, Tax Star provides full workflow automation, from calculation through to filing.

Rayhan Aleem, Co-Founder and CEO of Tax Star, explained: “Our vision is to build a global tax technology company, proudly headquartered in Dubai. We aim to help accountants supercharge their capabilities by enhancing productivity and reducing reliance on manual processes. Although businesses are now legally required to retain records for at least seven years, many still have tax-related documents scattered across emails, WhatsApp, accounting systems, and internal servers. Tax Star keeps everything in one place - structured, accessible, and audit-ready so firms stay compliant without the chaos.

Rayhan continued: “What excites us most is how our AI-powered platform is reshaping compliance into something far more strategic. We are not just doing the calculations; we are replacing manual spreadsheets with a system that automates corporate tax from start to finish. This shift allows accountants to devote more time to focus on higher-value advisory work. By building intelligent tools that simplify tax calculations, we’re doing more than streamlining a process; we’re giving accounting firms a way to scale smartly, advise confidently, and lead the future of tax in Dubai and beyond.”

According to accountancy users, Tax Star’s AI-powered corporate tax calculator saves 75% of processing time and allows them to handle 50% more clients. Moving forward, the tax technology company is working on launching group tax calculations for companies that fall under a group structure, making it easier to manage group return filings within a single, consistent framework.

