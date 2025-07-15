Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fondation Lombard Odier is celebrating its 20th anniversary and underlining its long-term commitment to strategic philanthropy with a new environmental programme. Building on two decades of experience in targeted project funding, from 2025 the Foundation will support international initiatives that combine climate protection with tangible social benefits. The focus will be on new partnerships with organisations such as the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and the Giving to Amplify Earth Action Awards (GAEA), with the aim of measurably advancing innovation, the use of climate data, protecting biodiversity and strengthening protected areas worldwide.

The Fondation Lombard Odier was established in 2004 to unite the philanthropic activities of the founding families and the Group under one roof. Since then, the Foundation has embodied the Group’s humanist values and carried forward the families’ long-standing philanthropic endeavours with an innovative vision of philanthropy – a tradition that dates back to the mid-19th century. To date, it has supported almost 350 projects and institutions in Switzerland and globally.

Among the first supported initiatives:

A WMO project improving humanitarian planning in refugee camps through precise climate data.

ZSL research using chemical and satellite data to trace the origin of tropical wood and rubber, helping enforce environmental standards.

Support for GAEA to spotlight system-changing climate collaborations, including fossil-free steel and low-carbon agriculture.

Hubert Keller, Chairman of Fondation Lombard Odier and Senior Managing Partner, Lombard Odier Group, says: “As we celebrate the Foundation’s 20th anniversary, we reflect with pride on past achievements and look ahead to new challenges, bold projects and powerful alliances that will enable us to continue driving sustainable transformation.”

Dr Maximilian Martin, Global Head of Philanthropy, Lombard Odier Group and Secretary-General of Fondation Lombard Odier, adds: “Our anniversary provided an opportunity to reflect on what truly works in philanthropic practice. We focus our support where early-stage commitment, expert partners and innovative thinking converge. The new environmental programme exemplifies this approach and marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to systemic solutions in the environmental space.”

About Lombard Odier

Lombard Odier is a global wealth and asset manager. For over 225 years and through more than 40 financial crises, the Group has aligned itself with the long-term interests of private and institutional clients. It has a strong balance sheet with a CET1 ratio of 32% and a Fitch rating of AA-, the highest possible rating for a bank of its size.

Structured as an independent partnership, Lombard Odier is solely owned by its Managing Partners. This governance model allows the Group to remain completely client-focused and innovative at the highest level in the organisation.

Lombard Odier is an investment house that provides a comprehensive offering of discretionary and advisory portfolio management, wealth services and custody. Asset management services are offered through Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM). The Group has created cutting-edge banking technology, which is also leveraged by other Swiss and European-based private banks and financial institutions.

The Group had total client assets of CHF 327 at 31 December 2024. Headquartered in Geneva since 1796, at end-December the Group had 28 offices in 19 jurisdictions and employed 2,900 people.

