Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR), a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, begins the Phase 1 delivery of Danah Bay, its mixed-use beachfront development on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. All landside villas are ready for handover with the construction of the breakwater villas and the apartment tower in progress.

A total of 171 landside villas have been completed and are ready for handover. This includes 143 townhouses and 3- and 4-bedroom villas, with all phases—covering internal and external works, service installations, and infrastructure—fully finalized. In addition, 28 premium landside villas featuring spacious 4- and 5-bedroom configurations have also reached 100% completion, with all construction and landscaping works concluded.

Progress continues on the Breakwater Villas, offering exclusive sea-facing locations. The Villas Side cluster (8 villas) is now at 91% overall completion, with structural works finalized and internal finishing and external envelope nearing completion. The Hotel Side cluster (10 villas) is progressing steadily, currently at 69% overall completion, as internal works, building services, and finishing works advance.

In parallel, the Danah Bay Residential Tower — featuring 143 apartments across 19 floors — continues its upward trajectory. Following the completion of site mobilization and enabling works, foundation and substructure works are at 75%, with vertical construction now visibly shaping the community’s skyline.

The development’s external infrastructure, including landscaped spaces, walkways, and community zones, is also progressing in tandem, adding depth and vibrancy to the beachfront lifestyle Danah Bay promises.

Planned as a phased delivery, Danah Bay is set to offer a holistic living experience with private beach access, a scenic boardwalk, premium retail and dining outlets, and world-class hospitality — all seamlessly integrated into a sustainable coastal setting.

Dubai Investment Real Estate remains steadfast in its vision to deliver Danah Bay to the highest standards of excellence, positioning it as one of the UAE’s most desirable seafront communities.