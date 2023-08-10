Collaboration provides students with practical, hands-on learning expertise linking academia with industry partners

The project centred on designing new cladding for a SEWA substation

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada and American University of Sharjah (AUS) have completed their latest collaboration, which saw students from one of the Gulf’s top architectural programmes design a series of façade prototypes for the cladding of a substation at the Aljada megaproject in Muweileh.

Sponsored by master developer Arada, the Thick Skins design studio was a partnership between academic and industry partners that afforded students an important learning experience regarding architectural practice including concept design, site analysis, design development, and coordination with consultants.

Taught by Associate Professor of Architecture Jason Carlow, a group of 18 students in their final year of studies at AUS’ College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD) researched and designed innovative and meticulously detailed cladding systems for the existing substation, which is operated by Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA). The students reviewed real-world benefits in a series of classes taken under the guidance of AUS faculty members and Arada’s design and creative teams.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “This collaboration with AUS is in line with Arada’s vision of creating open and inviting spaces that are designed for people and cities. Façade design for public infrastructure can play an important role in uplifting cities and this project also represents a great example of Arada’s determination to foster creative partnerships with key stakeholders in the local community. We were impressed by the quality of the students’ work and look forward to building on this experience by introducing further hands-on initiatives in the near future.”

Dr. Varkki Pallathucheril, Dean of CAAD at American University of Sharjah, said: “We are always pleased to work with members of the private sector that are able to offer our students practical experience and skills that will prove invaluable in their future workplaces. We’re grateful to Arada for their support and guidance in providing a unique experience that encourages students to successfully tackle the challenges associated with real-life projects.”

Designs submitted by the students for the façade, which has a perimeter of 369 metres and a height of 12 metres, adapted global architectural best practices to local conditions, providing a wide range of approaches. These included flexible designs to take into account differing environmental conditions or exposure to the sun, the sustainable use of recycled construction materials, as well as the design of deeper facades designed to integrate structures or offer compelling architectural spaces. As part of the project, students undertook field trips to factories and buildings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as welcoming Evan Levelle, Principal of UK-based façade consultancy Front, who both presented his own work and reviewed their progress.

The first review centered on a prototypical towers skin module and was conducted by Huang Lee-Su, Instructional Assistant Professor at the University of Florida’s School of Architecture; Elie Mrad, Chief Architectural Officer at Arada; and Melissa Bayik, Senior Creative Director at Arada, while the second review focused on substation presentations and involved John Folan, Professor of Architecture at the University of Arkansas; Sand Helsel, Emeritus Professor at RMIT, and various faculty members from AUS.

The final presentation of the substation by the AUS students to Arada’s Group CEO, Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, was held in the presence of senior AUS faculty including CAAD Dean Varkki Pallathucheril; George Katodrytis, Professor of Architecture, and Jason Carlow, Associate Professor, Department of Architecture.

Arada’s latest collaboration with AUS follows the completion in 2021 of Al Janah Pavilion, which was designed and built by students from CAAD at Aljada. The pavilion has been dedicated by students to the memory of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi. Al Janah Pavilion won global acclaim at the American Institute of Architects 2021 Design Awards in the highly competitive Open International category.

About Arada

Based in the UAE, Arada is a developer that has been created to build communities and experiences that enrich, engage and inspire their residents. Our homes are exceptionally designed and are complemented with best-in-class amenities, all provided at an accessible price point. Arada was founded in 2017 by HH Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Basma Group, and HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, founding Chairman of KBW Investments, with the intention of delivering superior properties to the UAE real estate segment.

For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com

For more information about Arada: www.arada.com

About American University of Sharjah

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan articulated his vision of a distinctive institution against the backdrop of Islamic history and in the context of the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Firmly grounded in principles of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognized by employers the world over for creating graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead in the 21st century.

AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but by those that embrace our dynamic campus life and embody our ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students, poised to become the innovators, thinkers, contributors and leaders of tomorrow.

For more information about AUS, visit www.aus.edu.