Premium facilities include the longest infinity pool in Dubai, a flagship Wellfit gym, significant wellness, social and relaxation amenities, and fine dining outlets

Operated by Marriott International, the property is expected to offer over 400 luxury branded residences

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arada has unveiled W Residences at Dubai Harbour, an iconic new three-tower luxury seafront development with a world-class array of amenities located in the heart of one of Dubai’s most popular and in-demand districts. Launched in collaboration with Marriott International, over 400 impeccably appointed branded apartments in the AED5 billion complex have now gone on sale, offering owners the chance to experience a positive, fulfilling and active lifestyle.

Set to be completed in 2027 and with LEED Silver-certified design, W Residences at Dubai Harbour will offer luxury marina living with breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline. The design of the 40-storey complex is inspired by its surroundings, connecting the promenade, harbour, and sky to reflect the unique seafront and urban landscape. Striking diagonal lines allow the three towers of the complex to seemingly merge at points where water and sky meet.

Buyers can choose from one-bedroom apartments to luxurious five-bedroom residences, which include rooftop penthouses that feature pools with incomparable views. The Residences also contains a range of three- and four-bedroom duplex apartments located in the central section of each tower, affording an exceptional living experience. All homes at W Residences at Dubai Harbour feature living areas that maximise external views, smart technology, elegant layouts, branded kitchens and sanitary ware, floor-to-ceiling windows and high-end finishes.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, said: “W Residences at Dubai Harbour brings together the development and design expertise of Arada and the vibrant urban energy of the W Hotels brand by Marriott International, producing another new luxury destination for Dubai’s iconic skyline. We look forward to working closely with our partners to bring this exceptional new project to life.”

The three towers are connected by a podium that contains an impressive range of amenities, including Dubai’s longest infinity pool, at 200 metres, which is located on the landscaped podium level, and offers a full sea view in the direction of Ain Dubai. Other exclusive facilities include a spacious residents lounge, a music recording studio, a sports simulator room, a games room, an in-house cinema, a large fitness centre, a yoga and pilates studio, a wellness spa, guest suites, co-working spaces and a kids club.

Facilities in the complex that are publicly accessible include a selection of fine dining outlets with a view of Dubai Harbour Marina and retail units on the podium level, as well as a 43,000 square foot Wellfit fitness centre, the largest gym in the district. Owners will be able to enjoy a wide range of services as well as exclusive benefits and partnerships under Onvia, Marriott’s owner recognition platform, which includes Marriott Bonvoy Elite Status.

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development - EMEA at Marriott International said: “We are excited about Marriott International’s collaboration with Arada to launch W Residences at Dubai Harbour, which will bring the magnetic lifestyle of the W brand to the desirable waterfront destination of Dubai Harbour.”

Known for its prime location between Bluewaters Island and The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour boasts a wide range of luxury residential, retail, yachting and hospitality offerings, and Owners at W Residences at Dubai Harbour will enjoy easy access to both the largest marina in the Gulf and the Dubai Harbour Yacht Club.

Developed by Shamal Holding, average sales prices in Dubai Harbour have risen by 55% between the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2024, according to Property Monitor, and the district is also set to benefit from a new bridge project that will link the area directly with Sheikh Zayed Road, significantly slashing commute times for residents.

W Residences at Dubai Harbour is master developer Arada’s third project in Dubai - following Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah and Jouri Hills at Jumeirah Golf Estates - and fifth branded residences project in the UAE. Since its foundation in 2017, Arada has launched projects with a total value at AED60 billion and has completed over 10,000 homes.