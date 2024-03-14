Riyadh: The The Arab Satellite Communications Corporation (Arabsat), the main provider of satellite services in the Arab region, signed a memorandum of understanding with Anexia to enhance the cooperation in the fields of satellite communications, private cloud services, and GPU technology services, and provide integrated solutions to customers by taking advantage of the capabilities of both parties, and sharing common interests.

The MoU comes as part of Arabsat and Nexia's efforts to develop satellite private cloud infrastructure, improve data delivery, technical integration, research, and development, and provide advanced cloud services, GPU processing and storage solutions. The MOU also stipulates the importance of supporting innovation projects in the fields of satellite communications and cloud computing, in addition to providing shared services with enhanced value to customers.

The MOU was signed on the sidelines of the 3rd LEAP edition 2024 Conference and Exhibition, the annual global tech event, held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, from 4 to 7 March 2024.

“We are happy with this cooperation with Anexia, the region’s leader in cloud services in, as it comes within our commitment to maintaining Arabsat’s leading position in the satellite sector and digital transformation services. Through the memorandum, we seek to enhance cooperation to accelerate our efforts in adopting the secure cloud and modern technological innovations, to provide high-quality satellite communications services across the region covered by our satellite fleet, and in line with international standards.” stated Eng. Alhamedi Alanezi, CEO of Arabsat.

The MOU also comes as a continuation of our efforts to establish qualitative partnerships to develop satellite services and enable the future of communications in the region and the world. LEAP 24 was the ideal place and time to meet communications and technology pioneers and exchange experiences and knowledge, in addition to opening investment horizons that add value to the satellite sector and the communications industry around the world”.

Alexander Windbichler, CEO of Anexia, confirmed his happiness at signing the MOU with Arabsat, stressing that it will constitute a real start for upcoming cooperation agreements that enhance the benefit of cloud services, to develop satellite services in line with digital transformation and advanced technology used in the field of satellite broadcasting and communications.

About Arabsat

Established in 1976, Arabsat is an initiative launched by 21 Arab countries and is wholly owned by the Arab League. It is considered the first provider of satellite services in the Arab world and enjoys an advanced position among satellite operators globally.

Thanks to a fleet of 8 satellites, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, Arabsat is adept at providing a full spectrum TV and radio broadcast, telecommunications, broadband, advanced data transmission network solutions, and a range of satellite ecosystem services as well as multi-channel communications services, in addition to Internet services for government and commercial entities around the MENA region.

Arabsat provides satellite and Internet broadcast services for more than 260 encrypted television networks and HD channels. It provides its services through advanced technologies, ensuring the highest quality to over 650 TV channels and more than 245 radio stations, reaching tens of millions of households in more than 100 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Central Asia. These channels and stations are followed by more than 300 million viewers in 21 Arab countries.

Arabsat seeks to empower itself as the world’s best satellite operator. To do so, it follows an approach based on passion, stimulating innovation, and developing partnerships with the most prestigious satellite companies worldwide. This approach enabled Arabsat to acquire Hellasat, the most prominent satellite company in Southeastern Europe. In addition, Arabsat signed agreements with value-added services integration and advanced technology companies, which paved the way to launch Badr 8, the latest seventh generation satellite in its fleet. Furthermore, Arabsat aspires to launch more satellites equipped with optical communications technologies, which represent a real addition to the Arab satellite communications ecosystem.

For more information, please contact the Public Relations team.

Emai: publicrelations@arabsat.com

Alternatively, visit the Arabsat website online:

https://www.arabsat.com/arabic/home