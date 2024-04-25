Abu Dhabi: The Arab Youth Center has announced the launch of the "Young Leadership Program in the Third Sector” during its participation in the 2024 World Conference on Asian Humanitarian Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

The program aims to prepare and build the capacities of young cadres in the field of public service, and in areas related to developmental, humanitarian, and social investment work, which will contribute to accelerating the pace of development in the Arab region.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Arab Youth Center expressed his desire to further invest in the capabilities and talents of young Arab individuals, directing their energies towards supporting the region's economy in serving humanity and meeting its needs through sustainable development.

He highlighted the significant opportunities for Arab communities given the growing role of the Third Sector, including associations and non-governmental organisations, in supporting a social and solid economy, aligning with the aspirations of both the public and the private sectors.

Sheikh Theyab added: “Given the accelerating economic, social, and environmental changes, there is a need to prepare a generation of young people capable of leading developmental work, which primarily relies on the skills and efficiency of human resources.

“The UAE has prioritised humanitarian work since the establishment of the Union, leading the country to the top ranks globally in this field. This has led to the establishment of effective partnerships with various international organisations and institutes concerned with developmental work, aligning with our vision to empower youth and open up opportunities for them to increase their contributions to developmental work.”

The launch of the program was announced during a youth session at the World Conference on Humanitarian Affairs in Abu Dhabi, which was attended by Her Excellency, Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and Vice-Chair of the Arab Youth Center, His Excellency, Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and His Excellency Hamoud Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of the UAE Red Crescent, along with decision-makers and young leaders from various fields of humanitarian, developmental, and charitable work.

Sheikh Theyab had instructed the team at the Arab Youth Center to leverage the concurrent hosting of the 2024 Asian World Conference on Humanitarian Work in Abu Dhabi, along with the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Exhibition and Conference (DIHAD), to enhance youth participation and listen to their aspirations and ideas in various fields of humanitarian and developmental work.

The center organised youth dialogue sessions during both the conference and exhibition, where decision-makers and officials, shed light on the values that empower youth in the sector and the skills they need for community leadership.

Arab Youth Leadership program to serve as fellowship program with several leading institutions

The "Arab Youth Leadership Program in the Third Sector," held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will serve as a comprehensive fellowship program in partnership with several leading institutions. The program consists of three main stages that combine theoretical and experiential learning, skills acquisition, and practical training to simulate real-life models that contribute to identifying best practices and approaches in the third sector.

The program aims to bring participants closer to experienced professionals, decision-makers, international conferences, and workshops, building their capacities in strategic thinking and achieving developmental targets to serve the communities and enhance youth opportunities to assume leadership positions.

In its inaugural edition, the program targets approximately 20 young men and women under the age of 35, from various Arab countries with diverse practical experiences in public service organizations.

Nominations are now open through the Arab Youth Center website: arabyouthcenter.org until mid-May, with the actual program launching on World Humanitarian Day on August 19, 2024.

The Arab Youth Center, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, manages a range of programs and initiatives aimed at empowering youths in various fields related to media, diplomacy, technology, climate change, and content creation. Additionally, it works to highlight and honour talents, develop leaders, and build active youth communities in various sectors.

