Dubai, UAE: TOMS is bringing their social impact model to the metaverse by offering 10 limited-edition NFTs with proceeds from the sales being donated to TOMS Impact Partner International Medical Corps.

Since TOMS founding in 2006, their mission has remained the same; they are in business to improve lives. When a customer buys TOMS, they help fund access to mental health resources for the millions of people who need them. TOMS does this by giving ⅓ of their profits in support of organizations who are focused on creating more equity at the local level. Today, TOMS is bringing their social impact model to the metaverse.

-Ends-

ABOUT THE COLLECTION

Ten NFTs have been created to showcase key moments in TOMS history and will be featuring the TOMS classic Alpargata - the shoe that started it all. The limited-edition TOMS NFT collection will be available on opensea.com from December 16. The designs are inspired by the below TOMS milestones:

In 2006, TOMS launched with the Alpargata in four colors: black, navy, red, and ash gray.

In 2010 , TOMS celebrated 1 million pairs of shoes given.

In 2018, TOMS became a Certified B Corporation. In 2020, TOMS launched the first Repreve collection, with recycled polyester and plant dyed canvas styles from botanical pigments.

In 2020, TOMS celebrated 100 million pairs of shoes given.

In 2022, TOMS revamped the iconic Alpargata by modernizing its silhouette and adopting new fabrics.

Proceeds from the NFTs sales will be donated to TOMS Impact Partner, International Medical Corps, who they have partnered with since 2013. International Medical Corps launches large-scale initiatives to bring mental health and psychosocial services to displaced populations living in emergency situations, working with traditional community-based support groups and key people who can offer basic psychosocial support within the community as well as local doctors and nurses.

ABOUT TOMS

In 2006, we created a new way of doing business by merging profit and purpose. Since then our mission has never changed; we are in business to improve lives. When you buy TOMS, you help fund access to mental health resources for the millions of people who need them. We do this by giving 1/3 of profits in support of grassroots organizations focused on creating more equity at the local level. To date, we have impacted over 100 million lives through our giving.

At TOMS, we are proud to wear our impact on our feet. From our iconic Alps and espadrilles to seasonal boots, sandals and apparel, we bring classic, comfortable, and on-trend ways to show you choose to WEAR GOOD.

As a Certified B Corp, we meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Our score in the Community category is in the top 5% of all B Corp organizations, earning us a Best for the World award.

And we are just getting started. Each pair of TOMS that you buy helps us to give more. So join us because when you wear TOMS, you WEAR GOOD.

ABOUT APPAREL GROUP LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,010 retail stores and 78 brands on all platforms while employing over 18,500+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear and lifestyle such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

www.apparelgroupglobal.com

About YAAP

YAAP is a new-age, specialized content & influencer marketing company that brings together technology, data and content to deliver high-quality creative solutions. YAAP has a presence across the Middle East, India & Singapore and has worked with the likes of Visit Dubai, Fitbit, Disney Games, Dell, Apple, Lufthansa, Amex & many more.

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Neha Kaul

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

neha@yourwordsmiths.com