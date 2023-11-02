Apparel Group, a global powerhouse in fashion and lifestyle industry, partners with GHAYA, a UAE strategy consultancy enthusiastically navigating from "purpose to impact," by sponsoring and supporting the debut of the "WORLD WITH PURPOSE" summit (WWP23) under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Economy and in partnership with MAJRA, the national CSR Fund. In a dynamic partnership, Apparel Group proudly stands as a supporting sponsor for WWP23, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to sustainability and impactful business practices within the international business landscape.

Focused on paving the way towards a flourishing global impact economy, this pivotal event is scheduled to unfold on November 7th and 8th, 2023, at the renowned JA The Resort. The summit promises to initiate essential dialogues about businesses transcending traditional profit paradigms to embed lasting value and significant impact across the Middle East and Africa region.

Apparel Group's CEO, Neeraj Teckchandani, said, "Our support for the 'WORLD WITH PURPOSE' summit is an embodiment of Apparel Group’s dedication to sustainable, purpose-driven business. We firmly affirm that businesses should not only generate economic value but also uphold a collective responsibility towards communities and the environment. Being part of this summit means contributing to pivotal conversations and facilitating tangible change. We are excited to embark on this transformative journey towards sculpting a globally impactful economy."

The summit aims to usher in a wave of transformative dialogues in the realms of business, sustainability, and purpose-driven leadership and initiatives. The event is set to showcase and disseminate local success stories and serve as a channel for driving positive global change, bridging the divide between global sustainability initiatives.

Echoing this sentiment, Roberta Calarese, Founder and CEO of GHAYA, said, “My vision for World with Purpose is to inspire businesses to converge and ignite a transformation that echoes far beyond our time, reshaping the very fabric of our collective destiny. We are grateful for Apparel’s support in this meaningful journey”

GHAYA's commitment to fomenting a global sense of interconnectedness is demonstrated by hosting the event annually, with locations alternating between the UAE and various other host countries.

Through robust dialogues, expert sessions, and disruptive conversations featuring a notable lineup of speakers from diverse sectors, WWP23 strives to inspire leaders, organizations, and individuals to commit to the WORLD WITH PURPOSE Pledge, thereby enabling global prosperity wherein no one is left behind.

With the summit limited to an exclusive 300 guests, including 100 youth leaders and changemakers, it ensures a fertile ground for impactful dialogues and network formation. Applications to attend can be made via the GHAYA website at www.ghaya.ae

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About GHAYA

GHAYA is a UAE-born "purpose to impact" strategy consultancy dedicated to empowering leaders and businesses to balance economic growth with social and environmental progress. GHAYA's mission is to champion embedding purpose at the core of business strategies and aligning them with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), contributing to the rise of a global impact economy