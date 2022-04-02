New offering size of 9 billion shares implies a deal size of between AED 20.25 billion and AED 22.32 billion (US$ 5.51 billion and US$ 6.08 billion)

Final Retail Tranche will be between AED 1.71 billion and AED 1.88 billion (US$ 465.62 million and US$ 513.22 million)

Including the Employee Tranche, retail investors represent 9.2% of the total upsized deal

Subscription period for retail investors as well as qualified domestic and international institutional investors remains unchanged and will close today, 2 April 2022, and on 5 April 2022, respectively

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (“DEWA” or the "Company") today announces that, following approval from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (the “SCA”), it has exercised its right to increase the number of shares offered in the First Tranche (“Retail Tranche”) of its initial public offering (“IPO”).

Following significant demand and oversubscription from retail investors, the Government of Dubai as the selling shareholder took the decision to increase the size of the Retail Tranche from 260 million shares to 760 million shares. This means the number of shares offered in the DEWA IPO has increased from 8.5 billion ordinary shares to 9 billion ordinary shares, which would result in a free float of 18% of DEWA’s share capital, with the Government of Dubai continuing to own 82% of DEWA's share capital.

Based on the previously announced price range of AED 2.25 to AED 2.48 per share, the Retail Tranche will now be between AED 1.71 billion and AED 1.88 billion (US$ 465.62 million and US$ 513.22 million). Including investors that participated in the Third Tranche (DEWA Eligible Employees), retail investors will represent 9.2% of the total upsized deal.

The subscription period for the DEWA IPO remains unchanged and will close today, 2 April 2022, for UAE retail investors and on 5 April 2022 for qualified domestic and international institutional investors. DEWA is expected to list on the Dubai Financial Market (“DFM”) on or around 12 April 2022.

-Ends-

ABOUT DEWA

DEWA was created in 1992 as a result of the merger of the Dubai Electricity Company and the Dubai Water Department. DEWA is the exclusive electricity and water utility provider in Dubai. The Group generates, transmits and distributes electricity and potable water to end users throughout Dubai.

DEWA owns 70% of Empower, currently the world’s largest district cooling services provider by connected capacity, and owns, manages, operates and maintains district cooling plants and affiliated distribution networks across Dubai.

The Group also comprises a number of other businesses including Mai Dubai, a manufacturer and distributor of bottled water, Digital DEWA, a digital business solutions company, and Etihad ESCO, a company focused on the development and implementation of energy efficient solutions.

DEWA has grown along with Dubai’s expanding economy, population and infrastructure, as Dubai’s fast pace of development has resulted in a rapid increase in the demand for electricity and water. With the highest standards of efficiency, quality, and availability, DEWA is ready to meet the increasing demand for electricity and water in the Emirate, which is planning to grow from around 3.5 million people today to 5.8 million people by 2040.

DEWA is therefore both integral to, and benefits from, Dubai’s past and current economic growth, while also playing a key role in Dubai’s green energy transition process, which is a central pillar of the Group’s strategic direction.

The Group currently has approximately 11.4% of its power capacity from clean energy sources, which is the highest proportion of energy from clean sources in the region (as compared to other regional utility companies). DEWA supports the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 and is well-aligned to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 100% of Dubai’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The Group also expects to supply 100% of water capacity from desalinated water by 2030 using clean energy and waste heat.

To find out more, visit www.dewa.gov.ae/ipo.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

DEWA

media@dewa.gov.ae

Brunswick Group (Financial Communications Advisor)

Rupert Young / Jeehan Balfaqaih / Edward Moore

dewa@brunswickgroup.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS ENQUIRIES

dewainvestors@dewa.gov.ae

FINANCIAL ADVISOR

Emirates NBD Capital Limited

INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR

Moelis & Company UK LLP DIFC Branch

JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Emirates NBD Capital Limited

HSBC Bank Middle East Limited

JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Credit Suisse International

EFG-Hermes UAE Limited

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC

Goldman Sachs International

LEAD RECEIVING BANK

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC

Dedicated IPO call centre number: 800-DEWA-IPO (800-3392476)

DISCLAIMER

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any shares or any other securities nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with or act as an inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever. Investors should not purchase any shares referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the International Offering Memorandum published by DEWA in connection with the proposed admission of the shares to listing and trading on the Dubai Financial Market. The IPO and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the IPO in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this announcement, any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

In particular, this announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates or Japan, or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state law. The offer and sale of the securities referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. Any securities sold in the United States will be sold only to qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) in reliance on Rule 144A. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction other than the UAE. Copies of this announcement are not being, and should not be, distributed in or sent into the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates or Japan.

In the European Economic Area (the “EEA”), this announcement and this Offering are only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the EEA who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended) (“EU Qualified Investors”). In the United Kingdom, this announcement and this Offering are only addressed to and directed at persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended), which forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“UK Qualified Investors”). This announcement must not be acted or relied on (i) in any member state of the EEA, by persons who are not EU Qualified Investors and (ii) in the United Kingdom, by persons who are not UK Qualified Investors. Any securities, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities, and any investment activity, to which this announcement relates (i) in any member state of the EEA is available only to, and may be engaged in only with, EU Qualified Investors; and (ii) in the United Kingdom is available only to, and may be engaged only with, UK Qualified Investors.

In the United Kingdom, this document is for distribution only to (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of “investment professionals” in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (“high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.”) of the Order; (iii) persons outside of the United Kingdom or (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being “Relevant Persons”). This document is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

This announcement has not been reviewed, verified, approved and/or licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE and/or any other relevant licensing authority in the UAE including any licensing authority incorporated under the laws and regulations of any of the free zones established and operating in the territory of the UAE, including the Financial Services Regulatory Authority, a regulatory authority of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”), and the Dubai Financial Services Authority, a regulatory authority of the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”), or any other authority in any other jurisdiction.

Exempt offer statement (DIFC): This announcement relates to a potential Exempt Offer which may be made in the DIFC in accordance with the Dubai Financial Services Authority’s (“DFSA”) Rulebook. It is intended for distribution only to persons of a type specified in those rules. It must not be delivered to, or relied on by, any other person. The DFSA has no responsibility for reviewing or verifying any documents in connection with Exempt Offers. The DFSA has not approved this announcement nor taken steps to verify the information set out in it and has no responsibility for it. The securities to which this announcement relates may be illiquid and/or subject to restrictions on their resale. Prospective purchasers and subscribers of the securities referred to herein should conduct their own due diligence on the securities. If you do not understand the contents of this announcement, you should consult an authorised financial adviser.

This announcement is for distribution only to persons who (a) are outside the Dubai International Financial Centre, (b) are persons who meet the Professional Client criteria set out in Rule 2.3.4 of the DFSA Conduct of Business Module or (c) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons” for the purposes of this paragraph). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

Exempt Offer Statement (ADGM): This announcement relates to a potential Exempt Offer which may be made in accordance with the Market Rules of the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority. This announcement is intended for distribution only to persons of a type specified in the Market Rules. It must not be delivered to, or relied on by, any other person. The ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority has no responsibility for reviewing or verifying any documents in connection with Exempt Offers. The ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority has not approved this announcement nor taken steps to verify the information set out in it, and has no responsibility for it. The securities to which this announcement relates may be illiquid and/or subject to restrictions on their resale. Prospective purchasers of the securities referred to herein should conduct their own due diligence on the securities. If you do not understand the contents of this announcement you should consult an authorised financial advisor.

This announcement is for distribution only to persons who (a) are outside the Abu Dhabi Global Market, or (b) are Authorised Persons or Recognised Bodies (as such terms are defined in the Financial Services and Markets Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”)), or (c) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 18 of FSMR) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons” for the purposes of this paragraph). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

Notice to Prospective Investors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: This document may not be distributed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia except to such persons as are permitted under the Rules on the Offer of Securities and Continuing Obligations (the “Saudi Regulations”) issued by the Board of the Capital Market Page 8 of 10 Authority (the “Capital Market Authority”) pursuant to resolution number 3-123-2017, dated 27 December 2017G, based on the Capital Market Law issued by Royal Decree No. M/30 dated 2/6/1424H (as amended by Resolution of the Board of the Capital Market Authority number 1-7-2021 dated 14 January 2021G).

The Capital Market Authority does not make any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of this document, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this document. Prospective purchasers of the securities referred to herein should conduct their own due diligence on the accuracy of the information relating to the securities. If you do not understand the contents of this document, you should consult an authorised financial advisor

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the “UK Product Governance Requirements”), and/or any equivalent requirements elsewhere to the extent determined to be applicable, and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any “manufacturer” (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements) and/or any equivalent requirements elsewhere to the extent determined to be applicable) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the securities to which this announcement relates have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such securities are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all permitted distribution channels (the “Target Market Assessment”). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, “distributors” should note that: the price of the securities may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the securities offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the securities to be issued in the Offering is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the underwriters for the IPO will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of Chapters 9A or 10A respectively of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the securities.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the securities and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, “MiFID II”); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the “MiFID II Product Governance Requirements”), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any “manufacturer” (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the securities to which this announcement relates have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such securities are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the “Target Market Assessment”). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the securities may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the securities offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the securities to be issued in the Offering is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the underwriters for the IPO will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the securities.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the securities and determining appropriate distribution channels.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the IPO. The price and value of securities and any income from them can go down as well as up and, in the worst case, you could lose your entire investment. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Information in this announcement cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Before purchasing any securities in DEWA, persons viewing this announcement should ensure that they fully understand and accept the risks which will be set out in the Prospectus and the International Offering Memorandum prepared for the IPO. There is no guarantee that the IPO will take place and potential investors should not base their financial or investment decisions on the intentions of DEWA or any other person in relation to the IPO at this stage. Potential investors should consult a professional adviser as to the suitability of the IPO for the person(s) concerned.