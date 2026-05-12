Total assets stand at AED 3.46 billion.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Amlak Finance PJSC announced its quarterly financial results for the period ended 31 March 2026. The Company maintained its focus on the prudent management of its UAE operations and overall balance sheet.

During the period, Amlak reported a net profit after income tax of AED 52 million, compared to AED 28 million in the corresponding period of 2025, representing a quarter-on-quarter growth of 86%.

Amlak’s total revenue for Q1 2026 increased by 8% to AED 65 million, compared to AED 60 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Revenue from financing and investing activities increased to AED 30 million from AED 1 million in Q1 2025, primarily driven by higher placement of wakala deposits, which generated income of AED 28 million during the period.

Cost of distribution to financiers reduced to zero in Q1 2026 compared to AED 4 million incurred on investment deposits during the same period in Q1 2025, following the full settlement of the Company’s financial obligations in July 2025.

The recently approved dividend of AED 735 million highlights Amlak’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

The Company’s underlying performance reflects efficient and disciplined financial management, supported by a continued focus on streamlining operations.

Amlak Finance PJSC:

Since its establishment in November 2000 as the region’s pioneer financial services provider, Amlak Finance has provided its customers with innovative, Sharia-compliant property financing products and solutions designed to meet the rapidly evolving market demands.

For more information, please visit www.amlakfinance.com