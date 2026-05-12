TAMADON Developments has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with MYNT, marking the start of a series of future collaborations between both parties. Through this alliance, the company aims to introduce a new and innovative model for hospitality real estate investment in Egyptian market.

Mr. Abdelrahman Waly El Din, Founder of TAMADON Developments, stated that this agreement reflects the company’s strategy of establishing strong partnerships with specialized entities to ensure optimal operation efficiency across its hospitality projects and to maximize investment returns for clients.

During the company’s press conference, Waly El Din said that the collaboration with MYNT is a key pillar of TAMADON’s future strategy to launch a branded hotel chain. The chain will introduce a boutique hotel concept that blends quality, privacy, and a distinctive hospitality experience.

He also noted that the more focused the project scale, the higher the level of service quality that can be delivered, added that through this partnership, the company aims to introduce a differentiated hospitality product in the Egyptian market.

This goes beyond simply providing hotel units, focusing instead on delivering an integrated operational experience based on a deep understanding of guest behavior and needs, which directly reflects on occupancy rates and investment returns for clients, he added.

Waly El Din pointed out that details of TAMADON’s first project managed by MYNT in West Cairo will be announced soon, added that further developments under TAMADON’s portfolio, operated by MYNT’s premium hospitality management, will be unveiled in phases according to a planned timeline. These include a serviced residential hotel project built to international standards in the Green Revolution area of Sheikh Zayed city.

Dr. Bahaa Wagdi, Co-founder of TAMADON Developments, said the agreement with MYNT reflects the company’s focus on engaging specialized expertise in the management and operation of hospitality projects.

He highlighted that the key strength of the partnership is the integration of real estate development with professional operational management, enabling a fully integrated offering that spans from the design phase through execution and final operation.

Through this partnership, TAMADON seeks to launch a series of distinctive hospitality projects based on the boutique hotel model, which ensures higher levels of quality and service due to the limited number of units. This model also improves operational efficiency while delivering a more exclusive guest experience, Wagdi explained.

The Co-founder of TAMADON added that this agreement marks the beginning of a series of new hospitality projects to be developed and operated in partnership with MYNT, reflecting the company’s vision to introduce a qualitative shift in hospitality real estate investment in Egypt through an integrated offering that combines innovation, operation excellence, and strong investor confidence.

Meanwhile, Sarah El-Gharib, Board Member and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at TAMADON Developments, said that the collaboration with MYNT will enable the company to deliver an unprecedented level of transparency to clients. This will be achieved through digital systems that provide real-time monitoring of hotel unit performance, including occupancy rates, rental days, and generated returns.

She added that the partnership will also deliver a fully integrated range of hospitality services comparable to those offered by leading hotels, including reception services, shuttle bus transportation, and comprehensive hospitality programs. It will also allow unit owners to use their properties during specified periods, enhancing both investment value and the overall personal user experience.

El-Gharib explained that the company’s new project marks the first launch in a series of hospitality developments planned for the coming period. Additionally, the project delivers a distinctive hospitality experience, combining a prime location, integrated services, and premium finishes, catering to clients seeking a unique investment and residential offering in the heart of Sheikh Zayed city and the Green Revolution area.

She added that the project enjoys a strategic location connecting major key routes, including 26th of July Corridor, Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road, and El-Nozha Street. It is also located near prominent landmarks such as Zed Towers, Hyper One, Al Ahly Club, Smart Village, Sphinx International Airport, Dandy Mall, Arkan Plaza, Cairo University, Dar Al Fouad Hospital, the Grand Egyptian Museum, the Pyramids, and other key destinations.

“The project consists of a ground floor plus five floors only, and includes around 100 hotel units ranging in size from 35 to 70 sqm. The units will be delivered fully finished and fully equipped with furniture, appliances, and air conditioning systems, reflecting the company’s approach of offering a ready-to-operate, immediately investable product,” El-Gharib said. “Moreover, the project also offers a wide range of integrated services and facilities designed to provide a complete hospitality experience in line with modern hotel standards. The project has been developed with a vision that combines privacy, comfort, and strong investment returns.” The company’s CCO further explained that that TAMADON aims to deliver the project within 42 months, offering flexible payment plans starting with a 10% down payment and installment periods of up to 10 years. This reflects the company’s commitment to providing investment opportunities tailored to different customer segments and investors. Accordingly, the company will begin receiving booking requests from clients within the current week.

She emphasized that TAMADON Developments has a strong client base that will be leveraged alongside MYNT’s operational expertise to help ensure high occupancy rates from the early stages of operation, thereby supporting the sustainability of investment returns. She also underlined the importance of transparency in the relationship between the company and its clients within the project.

El-Gharib further stated that, in line with the principle of transparency, clients will be able to monitor the rental status of their units, including rental periods and generated returns, making them active partners and decision-makers in managing their investments.

She added that clients will also be able to benefit from staying in any unit operated under the MYNT brand, in coordination with TAMADON, offering a premium experience, enhanced privacy, and access to a wide range of hotel units across Egypt.

For his part, Eng. Mohamed Reda, CEO of MYNT, said that the strategic collaboration with TAMADON Developments represents an important milestone in the company’s journey. Through this partnership, MYNT aims to deliver a differentiated operation experience aligned with international hospitality management standards, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and increasing occupancy rates to maximize returns for clients.

Reda added that the strength of this partnership stems from the alignment of vision between both sides, as TAMADON Developments has a clear understanding of the hospitality product required in the market, which facilitates the delivery of an integrated experience from the design phase through to full operation. This is further supported by MYNT’s strong experience in managing hospitality projects for leading real estate developers such as Emaar Misr, Marakez, and Tatweer Misr, as well as its involvement in prominent developments like CFC and Zed Towers.

He also noted that the company will leverage its expertise in managing and operating hospitality projects, along with its client base, to ensure a premium guest experience. This will be supported by the implementation of advanced technological systems that enable real-time monitoring of operation performance and ensure the highest levels of transparency for investors.

The organizational and institutional structure of TAMADON Developments is a key factor behind its success. The company’s leadership includes Mr. Abdelrahman Waly El Din, who brings over 10 years of experience in hospitality investment in the Red Sea, complementing the engineering expertise of Dr. Bahaa Wagdi, who previously served as an engineering consultant to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was responsible for overseeing its projects outside Egypt.

This is further strengthened by the strong marketing and operational expertise of Ms. Sarah El-Gharib in the fields of marketing and management, in addition to MYNT’s proven track record in managing and operating hotels for leading real estate developers.