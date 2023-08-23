Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the pioneering enterprise B2B cybersecurity marketplace in the Middle East region, is thrilled to unveil its impressive growth across critical metrics, underscoring its dedication to delivering exceptional services and value to its user base.

In the fiscal year spanning from July 2022 to June 2023, the AmiViz marketplace achieved an exceptional 62% year-over-year revenue growth. Notably, the platform processed an impressive 56% increase in orders, accompanied by a remarkable surge of 82% in active users. Additionally, the marketplace witnessed a fivefold rise in inquiries within a span of 12 months, highlighting its rapid ascension.

Central to this outstanding growth is AmiViz's prowess in streamlining operations and automating diverse tasks, a sentiment echoed by a contented customer, Wael Sayed, Product Manager for SoftTrend. Wael commended the portal's efficiency, providing real-time visibility into order processing and tracking, which effectively curtailed the need for follow-up, thereby conserving invaluable time and resources.

Wael extolled the platform, stating, "Communication was streamlined, resulting in significant time savings. Additionally, the renewal system tracking feature was particularly beneficial. Even the finance processes were simplified and well-controlled. In summary, the key benefits of the portal extended to our sales, technical, and finance departments.”

Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz, expressed his delight, remarking, "The remarkable growth of the marketplace and its positive impact on our users bring us immense satisfaction. Our relentless pursuit of improvement and commitment to providing an unparalleled user experience has certainly borne fruit. We remain unwavering in our dedication to offering an innovative and efficient platform that nurtures robust business relationships and propels growth for our users."

He further added, "With the marketplace's unyielding dedication to excellence and the significant strides achieved in recent months, we stand poised to continue empowering our partners in attaining their objectives. As the platform evolves and elevates its offerings, users can anticipate even greater value and an enhanced B2B trading experience."

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

