Egypt - Mideast Communication Systems (MCS) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to enhance cybersecurity capabilities and develop skilled human capital across the petroleum sector, as part of broader efforts to support digital transformation in critical industries.

The MoU was signed by Wael Lotfy, Deputy Minister for Projects, and Tarek Shabka, Chairperson of MCS, reflecting a shared vision to build a secure and sustainable digital environment that ensures business continuity in one of Egypt’s most strategic sectors.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate on delivering specialised cybersecurity training programmes designed to equip sector employees with the skills needed to address an increasingly complex threat landscape. The initiative is expected to strengthen the protection of digital infrastructure while improving operational efficiency across the sector.

Shabka said the partnership will focus on transferring global expertise and deploying advanced cybersecurity solutions, enhancing the readiness of national institutions to keep pace with rapid technological change.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the ninth edition of Egypt Energy Show 2026, held under the patronage and in the presence of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The event is a leading platform for the energy sector in North Africa and the Mediterranean, fostering dialogue on the future of energy, investment, and technology.

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