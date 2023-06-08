DUBAI, UAE: After being certified as a Great Place to Work® earlier this year, the company has now been named amongst the 30 Best Workplaces in TechnologyTM sector in the GCC by Great Place to Work®. This recognition is a testament to the company's commitment to its employees' well-being and job satisfaction.

AmiViz's inclusion among the Best Workplaces in TechnologyTM in the GCC countries is a result of the company's focus on employee engagement and development. The company has implemented several programs and initiatives to ensure that its employees feel valued and supported. These include leadership development programs, mentorship opportunities, and flexible work arrangements.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in TechnologyTM in the GCC," said AmiViz COO, Ilyas Mohammed. "Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are committed to providing them with a supportive and fulfilling work environment. This award is a testament to our efforts and motivates us to continue providing the best possible workplace experience for our team."

AmiViz's recognition as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology highlights the company's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture. The company's focus on employee well-being and job satisfaction has created a strong sense of community and teamwork, making it an ideal place to work for technology professionals.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

Media Contact

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

PO Box 127631

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.com