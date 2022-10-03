Dubai, UAE: AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace announced today a joint showcase of security solutions with BlackBerry at GITEX Global 2022. The companies boast a strong relationship, with AmiViz hosting the full portfolio of BlackBerry cybersecurity products on its online marketplace.

Ilyas Mohammed, Chief Operating Officer at AmiViz said “We are extremely pleased to align with Blackberry for GITEX this year and present its solutions, which can help businesses of all sizes in the region to strengthen their cybersecurity posture against cyberthreats.”

During the five-day event, Blackberry will showcase its Cybersecurity Platform – Cylance® Endpoint Security suite – which provides complete security, effectively predicting and protecting against sophisticated threats using advanced AI and machine learning. It provides a total Zero Trust solution with coverage across the full spectrum of devices, ownership models, networks, apps and people. Furthermore, it continuously authenticates users and dynamically adapts security policies to deliver a Zero Touch experience that improves security with no user interruption.

The BlackBerry Cylance Endpoint Security suite is a comprehensive Unified Endpoint Security (UES) solution that is capable of delivering complete “prevent, detect, and respond” cybersecurity to enterprises of any size, and in any industry, across the region. If enterprises from the Middle East need the extra security layer of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), Blackberry’s Cybersecurity Platform natively integrates with BlackBerry Cylance UEM, or works alongside any UEM solution from other vendors.

Mohamed Helmy, General Manager, BlackBerry, said "BlackBerry UEM is a business enabler that delivers complete, unified endpoint management and policy control for a diverse and growing fleet of devices and apps. With its single management console and trusted end-to-end security model, BlackBerry UEM is designed to help businesses to increase the productivity of their mobile workforce while ensuring the full and ongoing protection of business data."

Commenting on BlackBerry’s participation at GITEX, Helmy added: "Building on our success at Gitex last year, we are excited to be back this year as a platinum sponsor with our value partner AmiViz in GITEX 2022, meeting our friends, customers, and fellow colleagues in Cybersecurity."

To learn more about the BlackBerry® Cybersecurity Platform and meet the team of experts from Blackberry and AmiViz, please visit BlackBerry at AmiViz booth A1 located in Hall 1 at the Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai, UAE.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.