Dubai, UAE: AMIS GPD Development, a part of AMIS Group, entered into an agreement with high watchmaking, high jewellery brand Jacob & Co. to build a luxury villa community in the Meydan, Dubai.

The signing ceremony, held at the AMIS Sales Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road, was attended by Jacob Arabo, Founder, Chairman and Creative Director of luxury brand Jacob & Co., Neeraj Mishra, Founder and CEO of AMIS GPD Development and Shah Azim Hameed shareholder of AMIS GPD Development.

The collaboration between Jacob & Co. and AMIS GPD Development will craft a high-end residential community in the exclusive Meydan area of Dubai. The community embodies the uppermost level of luxury, exclusivity and modern living. Situated in one of Dubai's most prestigious districts, the project will integrate the finest materials, design and technology, setting a new standard for Dubai’s luxury villa market.

Speaking at the event, Jacob Arabo, Founder and Chairman of Jacob & Co., commented: “Our collaboration with AMIS GPD Development represents a fusion of two brands that share a passion for excellence. We are creating a truly unique living experience. The community we’ll build together will be a beacon of sophistication and luxury in Dubai.”

Neeraj Mishra, Founder & CEO of AMIS GPD Development, added: “This cooperation marks a key milestone for AMIS as we continue to expand our footprint in Dubai’s luxury market. Our joint efforts with Jacob & Co. ensure that this project will be unparalleled in design, craftsmanship and innovation.”

Shah Azim Hameed, shareholder of AMIS GPD Development stated: “This collaboration is a clear reflection of our long-term conviction in Dubai’s luxury real estate sector. This project allows us to combine strong development fundamentals with global design excellence. Together, we are laying the foundation for a distinctive residential offering that is both enduring and future-focused.”

About AMIS GPD

AMIS GPD Development, part of the AMIS Group, a real estate development company, brings together thoughtful design, refined amenities, and carefully chosen locations to create living environments that feel considered, elevated, and enduring.

amisdevelopment.com

About Jacob & Co.

Jacob & Co. is a luxury brand specializing in high jewelry and high watchmaking. Its approach to creation is its motto : Inspired by the Impossible.Founded by Jacob Arabo in New York City, it has remained fully family-owned and -operated since 1986.

Its use of the rarest gems, especially of color, and constant forward thinking have made Jacob & Co. a modern reference in the most creative and exclusive layers of luxury. The brand is celebrated for its cutting-edge complication timepiece collections such as Astronomia, Epic X and Billionaire. They showcase Jacob & Co.'s unique ability to stand at the pinnacle of both high horology and high jewelry.

The brand keeps expanding its reach into luxury lifestyle with new ventures that include Jacob & Co.-designed residences in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

jacobandco.com