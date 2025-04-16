Dubai: Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN),is proud to announce its collaboration with Manara, the social impact startup dedicated to unlocking the untapped potential of top technology talent in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), including women in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Together, they are launching an ambitious initiative aimed at training 2,500 software engineers across the region on cloud skills with an investment of $3.6M over two years by AWS.

With a shared commitment to fostering innovation and driving social change at scale, AWS and Manara are teaming up to upskill the top software engineers, data scientists, and AI engineers in this region with cloud and AI skills. Both companies believe this region is poised to become a major technology hub in the coming decade. AWS also recently announced a $5.3 billion investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"The Middle East is poised to become the next frontier for technology talent, and Manara is at the forefront of this movement," said Iliana Montauk, Founder and CEO of Manara. "Through our collaboration with AWS, we are doubling down on our commitment to accelerate the development of top tech talent across MENA with the skills and resources they need to succeed in today's digital economy."

Founded in Silicon Valley by two visionary female entrepreneurs, Manara has quickly emerged as a leading force in the region's tech community, backed by top investors including Y Combinator, Seedcamp, Precursor Ventures, Neo Capital, and notable figures such as Reid Hoffman, Eric Ries, Marc Benioff, Paul Graham, and Jessica Livingston. Manara's mission is not only to bridge the gap between top tech talent and global opportunities but also to champion diversity and inclusion, particularly among women throughout the region.

Antonio Alonso Lopez, Director of Partner Management, EMEA, AWS said, “AWS is committed to providing learners and organizations with high-quality training and certifications to build and validate cloud skills. Together with outstanding partners like Manara, we are equipping communities with the expertise required to pursue careers in cloud computing and capitalize on the tremendous opportunity that generative AI represents. We look forward to working together to cultivate the next generation of cloud professionals in MENA.”

The joint initiative will focus on providing 2,500 software engineers with training in cloud computing and AWS services to equip them with the skills needed to thrive in today's tech-driven economy. The training will be delivered through Manara’s proprietary education technology platform. Engineers will receive AWS Certifications and pathways to meaningful employment opportunities. Enterprise companies in the Middle East and North Africa, Europe, and North America will be able to access the trained and qualified engineers via Manara’s hiring services. Interested talent and companies can sign up at www.manara.tech. For years, Manara has been partnering with Fortune 500 companies to build a pipeline of computer scientists in this region.

In addition to the collaboration with Manara, AWS continues to spearhead initiatives around the world aimed at upskilling people with cloud and AI trainings.

“This program has really given me the confidence and expertise to pursue roles in AWS services and cloud computing.” said Omar AlSakka, a proud graduate of the initiative. This collaboration with AWS has opened doors for other graduates and equipped them with the skills needed to thrive in the tech industry.

For more information about AWS and Manara, visit aws.amazon.com and www.manara.tech.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 105 Availability Zones within 33 geographic regions, with announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

ABOUT MANARA

Manara is a Silicon Valley edtech startup, founded by Iliana Montauk & Laila Abudahi, dedicated to accelerating the careers of computer science and AI talent in the Middle East & North Africa region, with a focus on women. Through its engaging edtech platform and world class instructor-led training, Manara helps companies and governments train their own engineering teams or build ecosystems of talent. Backed by top investors including Y Combinator and Reid Hoffman, Manara has partnered with top tech companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft since 2020 and has been called “the gold standard” for talent from the Middle East.

For media queries: press@manara.tech