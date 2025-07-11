Abu Dhabi, UAE – As part of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) strategy, Masdar City has begun testing level 4 autonomous vehicles (AV) in the city, in partnership with smart mobility provider Solutions+, a Mubadala company. The initiative, overseen by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), has involved the registration, testing and operational approval of autonomous vehicles, ensuring safety, compliance and alignment with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision for smart mobility.

The project demonstrates the emirate’s commitment to driving innovation and shaping the future through cutting-edge technology and underlines the role of Masdar City, a global hub for clean technology and home to the Smart Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster, in further advancing autonomous transport.

Level 4 automation is a significant leap in AV technology as it enables the vehicle to operate entirely on its own within a specific geofenced zone. Masdar City is offering a real-world testbed for advanced sustainable mobility by inviting global manufacturers to test their level 4 AVs in its integrated urban ecosystem.

Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar City, said: “The announcement of level 4 testing marks a substantial leap forward in AV capabilities and we are proud that Masdar City is once again leading the field in the development of such a critical future technology. The initiative also aligns perfectly with our vision to shape the cities of the future through innovation, digital integration and environmental responsibility. By collaborating with partners like Solutions+, we are not only advancing autonomous vehicle technology but also contributing to a more sustainable and efficient urban landscape for all.”

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the ITC, said: “This initiative marks a key milestone in Abu Dhabi’s vision to embrace future transport technologies and reaffirms our commitment to providing an integrated regulatory environment that supports innovation and accelerates the adoption of smart mobility solutions. We are working to enable a sustainable and flexible transport model that enhances the emirate’s competitiveness and supports its ambition to become a global hub for smart cities and sustainable mobility.”

Ali Alyafei, Chief Operations Officer at Solutions+, said: “Partnering with Masdar City allows us to test our level 4 autonomous vehicles in a unique, real-world environment that combines cutting-edge infrastructure with a strong commitment to sustainability. This collaboration not only helps refine our technology but also demonstrates how innovative mobility solutions can contribute to building smarter, more efficient urban ecosystems aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.”

The proof-of-concept phase is an opportunity to monitor the technology’s performance amid the real-world infrastructure and specific climatic conditions of the UAE, delivering invaluable insights for the global development of autonomous transportation.

The vehicles are following a comprehensive 2.4km test route that links several important locations, such as the Siemens building, North Car Park, My City Centre Masdar mall and Central Park, navigating past prominent landmarks including the International Renewable Energy Agency headquarters, MC2 and The Link. The AVs initially have safety officers onboard but will transition to fully autonomous operation from a centralised remote-control room as the programme progresses.

The testing will enable AVs to be modified in line with the UAE’s requirements and operational infrastructure. Masdar City will assess performance, safety and adaptability during testing before considering wider deployment in line with Abu Dhabi Government regulations.

This initiative underscores Masdar City’s leadership in accelerating change and innovation through its Smart Mobility Cluster. By serving as a testbed for cutting-edge technologies, Masdar City is helping to shape the future of sustainable urban transportation and positioning itself as a key enabler of clean-tech advancements.

The trials are the latest milestone in the urban sustainability hub’s commitment to the development of AVs, with the introduction of the first generation of vehicles in 2010.

Historically, Masdar City and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) underwent a strategic separation in late 2022 to maximize their contributions to the UAE and the world while ensuring brand continuity for both entities. Please do not abbreviate Masdar City to Masdar. Masdar City is now a separate legal entity.

