Alteryx, Inc., a leading AI-ready data and analytics company, today unveiled new product capabilities that advance agentic automation across the enterprise. New enhancements to the Alteryx One platform unify data, business logic, and AI in a single system, enabling organizations to move beyond experimentation and operationalize analytics as intelligent outcomes.

Extending Trusted Workflows into Agent-Driven Systems

Alteryx is introducing new capabilities that make it easier to turn data-to-insight workflows into agent-driven systems, including Agent Studio and the Alteryx One MCP Server. Agent Studio allows teams to package trusted datasets and business logic into reusable agents within Alteryx One, while MCP Server extends those agents into enterprise applications such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, as well as AI agents and LLMs like Claude and OpenAI.

By combining trusted data, business logic, and AI within the Alteryx One platform, organizations can turn workflows into systems that execute processes and deliver consistent, reliable outcomes at scale. Together, these innovations help organizations operationalize analytics with greater consistency and confidence by grounding AI agents in workflows rather than guesses. The result is AI that is visible, understandable, repeatable, and auditable, with outputs that remain consistent across channels and aligned with business logic the organization has already validated.

“AI is only as good as the business logic underneath it,” said Ben Canning, Chief Product Officer at Alteryx. “Alteryx turns the workflows your analysts already trust into the layer agents run on — so AI stops generating fast guesses and starts doing the work, the same way every time, on logic the business owns, and IT can stand behind.”

One Platform from Data to Agent-Driven Outcome

The new Alteryx One desktop app serves as a unified starting point for accessing Designer, cloud services, data, and AI tools. Updates to Ask Alteryx, Designer, improved connectivity, and Live Query for BigQuery help users work faster and access enterprise data directly where it lives — including BigQuery’s native AI capabilities for processing unstructured data at scale, without moving data or writing code.

Flexible Deployment Options to Run Workflows Where They’re Needed

Organizations need the flexibility to run analytics where it makes the most sense for their business. Alteryx One supports this with expanded options for running and managing workflows, helping teams scale processing, securely access data, and maintain control without added complexity.

New and expanded deployment options include:

Workspace Execution (GA): Runs workflows in the cloud, reducing reliance on local machines or servers and making it easier to scale processing as needed.

Data Bridge: Provides secure access to on-premises and private network data, allowing cloud workflows to connect to data without moving it.

Server Execution (Coming Soon): Allows analysts to view, manage, and schedule server-based workflows from the cloud while continuing to run them in on-premises environments.

One Control Plane for Governance at Scale

Last year alone, Alteryx customers ran more than 380 million workflows across environments. As organizations scale analytics and AI, maintaining consistency, governance, and oversight throughout workflows becomes increasingly critical. Enterprise IT teams need a centralized approach that enables governance at scale without slowing business teams down.

Alteryx One provides a unified platform for building, managing, and governing workflows across environments. Workflows created within Alteryx One are automatically versioned, assigned ownership and certification metadata, and managed through built-in governance and approval processes, helping organizations maintain visibility and control as analytics moves into production and AI-driven systems.

“Moving from AI experimentation to real operational impact is a challenge so many organizations are facing, especially when it comes to trust,” said Joseph Pantone, Vice President of BI and Analytics at Charlotte Pipe and Foundry. “With Alteryx, we’re able to take the business logic our analysts rely on every day and turn it into governed workflows that actually power how work gets done.”

Operationalizing Agentic Automation at Scale

With Alteryx One, data-to-insight workflows become a core part of how work gets done. By extending this logic into AI-driven systems, organizations can automate processes, reduce manual effort, and ensure decisions are made consistently across the business, across tools, and at the scale enterprise AI requires.

Bringing together data, analytics, and AI in a single platform, Alteryx helps organizations apply trusted business logic across their day-to-day operations and achieve more reliable results. Learn more about the latest Alteryx One capabilities here.

ABOUT ALTERYX:

Alteryx is a leading AI-ready data and analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.