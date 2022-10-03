Alpago Properties Sells Casa Del Sole, the largest signature villa on the Palm Jumeirah’s Billionaires’ Row, was sold at a record deal

Featuring 8 bedrooms over four levels on a plot of 28,000 sq. ft., and exclusive underground parking for up to 15 cars, this modern architectural masterpiece has entered the record books as the most expensive villa sale in the UAE.

Dubai, UAE: Alpago Properties entered the record books in the Dubai real estate market with the sale of their groundbreaking double signature villa, Casa Del Sole, on Palm Jumeirah’s Billionaires’ Row for AED 302.5M. Known as a leading high-end real estate developer shaping the landscape of Dubai, and in particular Frond G on the Palm Jumeirah, Alpago Properties has now just recorded the biggest villa sale in the UAE’s real estate sold through their exclusive broker B1 Properties and was designed by SOATA and CK Architecture.

The villa sale was announced at an exclusive private event in the presence of officials from Alpago Properties and Nakheel along with media representatives. The double signature villa sale is set to change Dubai’s luxury property market. This momentous sale sets a new benchmark in the UAE’s real estate market and highlights Alpago Properties’ extraordinary contribution to the property sector within the country and its successful track record to deliver high-end properties.

Boasting 8 bedrooms and exclusive underground parking for up to 15 cars, the extremely spacious Casa Del Sole has been built over four levels (Basement, Ground, First, Second Floor) on a plot of 28,000 sq. ft., and it has an enclosed area about 25,000 sq. ft. making it the biggest signature villa in Alpago Properties’ collection of six located on Palm Jumeirah’s Frond G billionaire’s row. The villa has high-end amenities such as a Home Cinema, Bowling alley, Gym, Hammam, Sauna, Infinity Pool, Jacuzzi, Game room, Terrace seating area…etc.

An architectural and interior design masterpiece, the villa is a prime example of embracing the beauty of the natural surroundings and incorporating it into the overall design. With elegance and sophistication key components throughout the sensational villa, both opulence and convenience permeate the property in abundance.

Murat Ayyildiz, Alpago Group, commented on the sale, “We are very pleased with this sale, which underlines our capabilities in the market. Bringing Dubai elite, the highest quality, ultra-luxury properties is our forte and this sale further cements our position as the leaders in developing top-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. This villa is the incarnation of the Alpago Properties vision represented by the 3 lines of our logo: High celling, less frames, less columns. Entering the record books is a proud moment for Alpago Properties, but there is still plenty more to come with more exciting project announcements just around the corner.”

With Casa Del Sole in line to be finished by the first quarter of 2023, it will be the fourth signature villa to be completed in the series of 6 set to shape the landscape of Billionaires’ Row on the Palm Jumeirah. Continuously designing and building groundbreaking properties, and creating history in the process, Alpago Properties will remain as the go-to luxury developers for many years to come.

For more information about Alpago Properties and other projects visit www.alpagoproperties.com

-Ends-

About Alpago Properties:

Alpago Properties is a fully owned subsidiary of Alpago Group. The company has started its journey in Istanbul and London by developing high-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects.

The vision of the company is to set new global benchmarks within the ultra-high-end real estate segment by partnering with the best architects, interior designers, builders, artists, and artisans over the world.

Alpago Properties is now headquartered in Dubai and is dedicated on building architectural masterpieces while creating distinguished lifestyles and experiences for each project.

