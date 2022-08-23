Al Ain: UAEU University today announced all the buildings on all campuses are now connected to the Hassantuk safety system, which is integrated with Civil Defense Command Centre in the UAE, in line with an agreement with Injazat, the UAE’s leader in digital transformation.



A strategic public-private initiative between the UAE Ministry of Interior and Injazat, Hassantuk is designed to increase the efficiency of emergency services’ responses to all fire and life safety emergency alarms through a state-of-the-art smart system. This helps to cut down response times and increase efficiency in all emergency events across the UAE, reducing the danger to life and damage to property.



For UAEU, the Hassantuk system will send the alarm in real-time to the Command-and-Control Center, if smoke or fire is detected. The Center will contact the UAEU Facilities Management (FM) team to check whether it is a real or a false alarm. The FM service provider will verify and repair the false alarm, but in case of a real fire, the Civil Defense team will arrive immediately.



Prof. Ghaleb Al Hadrami Al Breiki, Acting Vice Chancellor, said, "The United Arab Emirates University adopts the latest technical solutions and standards to enhance occupational security, safety, and health. In addition, it uses the best technologies to protect university facilities and buildings, enhance the response to emergency situations, and reduce or prevent the loss of lives and property. The UAEU higher management considers the safe environment of the university community as a top priority. We seek to link the UAEU facilities to the “Hassantak” safety system, the Ministry of Interior, and "Injazat" initiative to protect lives and property from fires and emergency situations. We are pleased to relate to it to protect lives and property and ensure the safety of the UAEU buildings using the latest innovative technological solutions.



Ayman Alsebeyi, General Manager at Hassantuk, said: “Hassantuk is one of the world’s first federal fire and life safety services that is designed not only to help save lives and property but also to assist educational institutes to ensure the safety of its buildings and visitors.



Hassantuk is proud to work with forward-thinking companies and educational institutes such as UAEU. By sharing the same customer-centric vision of a safer community, helping them provide their students and faculty with a safer choice.



Eng. Mohammed Al Owain, Director of the Facilities Management Department, said the university keenly and continuously seeks to keep pace with the latest security services to improve the level of safety and readiness and response to accidents and fires. In addition. The university uses all means possible to reduce losses in lives and property. The UAE University seeks to provide a safe environment that meets the best standards of education and research. The Facilities Management Department is responsible for the university’s quality of life for students, academic and administrative staff, partners, and visitors. Therefore, it has developed a system that meets all the requirements of international safety standards in general and the standards applicable in Abu Dhabi in particular. In addition, it provides a positive and effective environment that contributes to promoting creativity, ensuring the health and safety of students and academic and administrative staff, and improving the conservation and management of natural resources.



Hassantuk continues to provide 24x7 round-the-clock protection for connected buildings, creating a safer, smarter community.”

From schools and hospitals, residential and commercial buildings, warehouses, and workshops, Hassantuk monitors connected buildings’ fire alarm systems 24/7 from a central control room, liaising with Civil Defense Operators and emergency services to transmit fire and life safety events with greater detail and speed. Its advanced AI engines generate regular operational and business intelligence reports for Civil Defense and the Ministry of Interior, while its dedicated online dashboards and real-time messaging enable building owners to constantly monitor their properties, adding an additional layer of information and actionable intelligence.



About UAEU

UAEU is a world-class, research-intensive institution that focuses on producing world leaders and critical thinkers. The United Arab Emirates University aims to support the UAE’s rapidly growing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among research-intensive universities.



About Hassantuk:

The Hassantuk System is an initiative between the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Civil Defense Headquarters, and Injazat. This public safety initiative is specifically designed to support the Ministry's strategic vision of making the UAE one of the safest countries in the world. Hassantuk is a fully automated system that provides around-the-clock smart building analysis, ensuring the highest levels of safety for people and property across the UAE.



Installation of Hassantuk is a legal requirement for all UAE building owners and trade license holders, including hotels, residential blocks and towers, commercial properties, educational institutions, shopping malls, warehouses, retail premises, offices, banks, hospitals/clinics, industrial properties, and government buildings, mandated by UAE Federal Cabinet Resolution No. 24 of 2012 and Ministerial Resolution No. 505 of 2012.



