Innovative technology moves rear wheels with separate motors for precise torque distribution and handling

UAE – Audi Abu Dhabi today announced the arrival of the all-new 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback in showrooms across the capital and Al Ain. The fully electric performance model is the latest to join the dealer’s electric vehicle (EV) line-up, with limited numbers available for purchase.

The Audi e-tron S Sportback delivers an impressively sporty performance using three electric motors to deliver increased speed and torque.

The model boasts a powerful and sporty design, featuring an octagonal Singleframe unmistakably bringing it into the age of e-mobility. Its sloping rear and strong contours accentuate its wheels and present a true expression of Audi’s progressive design language. Inside, sportiness meets elegance through additional features such as optional adjustable customized contour seats with perforated leather and climate control. The model is equipped with Audi’s virtual cockpit, the MMI navigation plus and MMI touch response.

Audi Abu Dhabi General Manager, Mark Austin, said, "The Audi DNA is firmly entrenched in all our electrically powered models and the new e-tron S Sportback is yet another stunning introduction from the brand."

“The arrival of the high-performance model across our showrooms comes at a time where there is a growing demand for EVs. The recent agreement signed between Audi Middle East, Siemens and the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) to boost the electric vehicle (EV) charging capacity on federal roads aims to further increase the adoption of EVs across the country. We are committed to providing our customers with a comprehensive line-up of EV vehicles that bring electrification and performance together seamlessly.”

The e-tron S Sportback boasts 503 hp, 0-100 KM 4.5 sec and 973 Nm torque. Plus, charging is made easy through dual charging ports, adding convenience for the driver to charge up to 150 kW. The e-tron S comes standard with a 9.6 kW AC Level 2 charger, and a complimentary home charger and installation.

