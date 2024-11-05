Join Align Technology at ConfEx to Explore Cutting-Edge Pediatric Orthodontic Solutions in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, has announced that its latest innovation, the Invisalign® Palatal Expander System will be made available to doctors in the UAE ahead of the upcoming 37th International Dental ConfEx 2024 of CAD/CAM Digital & Oral Facial Aesthetics, taking place from November 15-16, 2024 at the Madinat Conference Centre, Dubai.

The Invisalign® Palatal Expander, launching in the UAE markets today, November 4, 2024, offers a revolutionary approach to early intervention orthodontic care for children and teens. The System streamlines early intervention care with additive manufacturing technology, eliminating the need for manual adjustments common with traditional expanders.

The IPE system addresses transverse malocclusion and enables orthodontists to efficiently manage skeletal and dental arch expansion in younger patients. When combined with Invisalign First™ aligners and iTero™ scanners, this system delivers a fully integrated treatment plan designed to improve comfort, accuracy, and patient outcomes.

As Align Technology continues to drive innovation in oral healthcare, the 37th CAD/CAM Digital & Oral Facial Aesthetics Int’ Dental ConFex will provide the ideal platform to introduce this new treatment solution to healthcare professionals and the public. Visitors are invited to join the event, attend insightful lectures and roundtables, and experience the latest developments in pediatric orthodontics and digital dentistry.

Angelo Maura, General Manager Middle East, Align Technology, said: “We are excited to announce the availability of the Invisalign® Palatal Expander System in the UAE, just ahead of the 37th International Dental ConfEx. This innovation opens up new possibilities for early intervention in orthodontics, offering a transformative approach to skeletal expansion in younger patients and underscoring the long-term health benefits of using gentler, patient-friendly solutions over traditional methods. We look forward to welcoming everyone to ConfEx and engaging in meaningful conversations about digital innovation in dentistry. Our goal is to empower dental professionals across the region to integrate advanced tools into their practices, fostering a future where clear aligners become the standard for treating younger patients.”

Introducing a Revolutionary 3D-Printed Approach to Skeletal Expansion

The Invisalign® Palatal Expander System (IPE) offers a comfortable and precise alternative to traditional expanders, which require manual screw adjustments. This innovative device leverages additive manufacturing (3D printing) to achieve controlled, sequential expansion that adapts to each child’s anatomy, making it less intrusive and easier for both patients and parents.

Key Features of the Invisalign Palatal Expander System:

Precision through 3D Printing: The system offers precise control over skeletal expansion, avoiding the discomfort of manual adjustments required by traditional metal expanders.

Full Digital Workflow Integration: Combined with Invisalign First™ aligners and iTero™ intraoral scanning technology, the system provides orthodontists with a seamless, end-to-end digital treatment plan for growing patients.

Proven Clinical Effectiveness: Based on data from a multi-site U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical study involving patients aged 7-10 years, the IPE system demonstrated effective results for early interceptive treatment.

Reduced Invasive Interventions: The Invisalign Palatal Expander simplifies treatment by avoiding complex manual processes, offering a more comfortable experience for children and teens.

The appliance is not currently available in EMEA markets outside of the UAE, pending registration.

What to Expect at ConfEx 2024

At the 37th International Dental ConfEx 2024, Align Technology will host an exciting lineup of keynote lectures, seminars, and workshops focused on advancing orthodontics and digital dentistry. Visitors will gain insights into the latest innovations, including the Invisalign Palatal Expander (IPE) and iTero™ scanners, with opportunities for hands-on experience and product demonstrations.

November 15:

Keynote Lecture (2 hours): Management of Transverse Malocclusion in Growing Patients Using Clear Aligners – led by Dr. David R. Boschken

4-Hour Ortho Seminar: Emerging Insights and New Developments in Clear Aligner Therapy

November 16:

IPE Workshop (2 hours): Mastering the Invisalign Palatal Expander for Early Intervention – led by Dr. David R. Boschken

3-Hour Workshop: Achieving Superior Finishing in Complex Cases with Invisalign Clear Aligners

In addition to the main ConfEx events, Align Technology will host exclusive Invisalign Go Masterclasses on the sidelines:

November 14, 2024:

Invisalign Go Masterclass (6.5 hours): Invisalign Go Masterclass with Dr. Karla Soto and Dr. Tommaso Weinstien - 10:00 - 16:30 | So/Uptown, Dubai

November 15, 2024:

Invisalign Go Masterclass (6 hours): Invisalign Go Masterclass with Dr. Tommaso Weinstien - 12:30 - 18:30 | Safir Marina, Kuwait

Explore Align’s Innovations Firsthand

ConfEx 2024 offers a unique opportunity for orthodontists, general practitioners, and dental professionals to explore Align’s pioneering technologies, engage with industry leaders, and discover how early intervention and clear aligner therapy are reshaping patient care.

In addition to attending the sessions, visitors to ConfEx 2024 will have access to interactive product demonstrations at Align’s booth, where they can explore the capabilities of Invisalign’s clear aligners and iTero™ intraoral scanners. Attendees can also book iTero scanner demos to see how Align’s technologies enhance clinical workflows, from diagnostics to patient engagement.

The company’s commitment to knowledge sharing and ongoing education continues to drive a deeper understanding of digital restorative dentistry, empowering dental professionals to develop their own digital strategy powered by iTero™ as part of the Align Digital Platform™, ultimately aiming for improved efficiency, elevated patient care, and more predictable outcomes.

For more information about Align Technology, visit: https://www.aligntech.com/

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 271 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align's 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 27 years, Align has helped doctors treat approximately 18.9 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align™ Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners.

For additional information about the Invisalign System or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com.

For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform and iTero Lumina are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

