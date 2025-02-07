Dubai-UAE: - Alibaba Cloud has recently unveiled its latest proprietary large language model (LLM), Qwen2.5-Max for global developers and customers. The advanced AI model has achieved impressive results on Chatbot Arena, a well-recognized open platform that evaluates the world’s best LLM and AI chatbots. Qwen2.5-Max is ranked seventh overall in the Arena score, matching other top proprietary LLMs and demonstrating exceptional capabilities, particularly in technical domains. It ranks first in math and coding, and second in hard prompts, which involve complex prompts in addressing challenging tasks.

Eric Wan, General Manager of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said: “We believe our latest AI Models such as Qwen2.5 Max could bring tangible values to developers and customers. This cutting-edge model underscores our continuous commitment to making computing power more accessible and AI more available. Qwen2.5 Max is designed to enhance human efficiencies across various sectors with its exceptional capabilities, making it an invaluable tool for global businesses.

This advanced LLM from Alibaba Cloud is a large-scale Mixture of Experts (MoE) model that was pretrained on over 20 trillion tokens and further enhanced with curated Supervised Fine-Tuning (SFT) and Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) techniques. Leveraging these technological advancements, Qwen2.5-Max has demonstrated exceptional strengths in knowledge, coding, general capabilities, and human alignment, securing leading scores in major benchmarks including MMLU-Pro, LiveCodeBench, LiveBench, and Arena-Hard.

Global developers and customers can have access to Qwen2.5-Max through Model Studio, Alibaba Cloud’s generative AI development platform, in a cost-efficient manner. They can also experience the model’s capability on the Qwen Chat platform.

Over the past year, the global cloud leader has released a series of Qwen models across text, audio, and visual formats in various sizes to meet the increasing AI demands from developers and customers worldwide. Recently it also unveiled its latest open-sourced, visual-language model, Qwen2.5-VL, which exhibits remarkable multimodal capabilities and can act as a visual agent to facilitate task execution on computers and mobile devices. It also released Qwen2.5-1M, an open-source model capable of processing long context inputs of up to 1 million tokens. Earlier this year, it has unveiled an expanded suite of LLMs and AI development tools, upgraded infrastructure offerings, and new support programs for global developers during its Global Developer Summit in Jakarta.