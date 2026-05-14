Dubai, UAE -- Alfa Laval, a global leader in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling technologies, reaffirms its long-term commitment to the Middle East during a two-day visit by Alfa Laval President and CEO Tom Erixon to the United Arab Emirates. The visit underscores the company’s strategic focus on the region and its dedication to supporting customers across critical industries.

The Middle East remains one of Alfa Laval’s most important growth regions, supported by 175 employees, 9 offices and 4 service centres, and more than 1,000 customers. Alfa Laval continues to expand its footprint, most recently with the opening of a new service center in Abu Dhabi to enhance local support and service capabilities.

During his visit, Tom Erixon met with senior leaders from major industrial customers including Borouge and ADNOC Group as well as the heads of the diplomatic missions of Sweden and Denmark. Discussions focused on operational resilience, efficiency, and sustainability, areas where Alfa Laval’s technologies play a vital role.

“The Middle East is a region of tremendous opportunity, and Alfa Laval is here for the long term,” said Tom Erixon. “Our customers are navigating complex operational and sustainability challenges, and our role is to stand beside them, providing the technology, expertise, and partnership they need to move forward.”

The visit also included engagements with the Swedish and Danish diplomatic missions in the UAE, reinforcing Alfa Laval’s commitment to responsible business conduct and alignment with values of transparency, safety, and long-term thinking.

“Industrial resilience is being tested globally, and the Middle East is no exception,” said Cedric Domont, President of Alfa Laval Middle East, South & East Africa. “Our teams in the region continue to innovate and support customers with unwavering dedication. This visit demonstrates Alfa Laval’s commitment to investing in people, partnerships, and technology to help our customers succeed today and prepare for tomorrow.”

Alfa Laval’s strengthened regional presence, and ongoing investments reflect its ambition to support customers in accelerating sustainability and the global transition, improving efficiency, and ensuring continuity across vital industries.