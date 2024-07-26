The Arthouse neighbours some of the Cultural District’s main attractions, including Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum

281 premium apartments and sky villas in a community designed for like-minded residents to collaborate, co-create, and connect

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’), announced today the launch of The Arthouse, an exclusive residential community that draws inspiration from private members’ clubs around the world to deliver like-minded residents purposely designed spaces that inspire.

From the rich architectural details to the multifaceted interiors designed by the award-winning DiLeonardo, The Arthouse is a “gallery for living”, uniquely designed for creative pursuits and those with a discerning taste for arts and culture. For here, a unique collection of vibrant spaces, including an art studio, gallery, and creative rooftop majlis, form the pulse of the community, encouraging residents to collaborate, co-create, and connect in Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after neighbourhood.

Aptly located in the heart of Saadiyat Cultural District a global destination created to nurture intercultural exchanges in Abu Dhabi – The Arthouse overlooks Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and is surrounded by renowned cultural institutions such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and TeamLab Phenomena.

The Arthouse comprises three buildings, featuring spacious one-, two-, two- plus, and three-bedroom apartments, and two sky villas, all with premium branded kitchens and wardrobes. Top-end amenities include exclusive social spaces for residents, such as a cinema, a core studio with specialised rooms for yoga and Pilates classes, a tennis court, and a co-working space, as well as an indoor gym, and a children’s playroom.

The Arthouse is also Aldar’s first residential development in Saadiyat Cultural District that features a spectacular rooftop setting with pools and a garden, offering residents breathtaking views of the surrounding architectural masterpieces and the Arabian Gulf’s glistening turquoise waters.

Residents of The Arthouse will experience the best of Saadiyat Island with direct access to upscale retail and leisure experiences at Saadiyat Grove, beachfront dining at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, the pristine Soul Beach, and world-class educational institutions, such as Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, and New York University Abu Dhabi.

In line with Aldar’s aim to promote sustainable living and building practices, The Arthouse is targeting a 3 Pearl Estidama rating, incorporating sustainable design elements that enhance energy efficiency and reduce water usage throughout the development's design, build, and living phases, ultimately reducing the carbon footprint for residents. The Arthouse is also aiming for a 2-star rating from Fitwel - the world’s leading certification system committed to building healthy communities. Construction of The Arthouse is due to begin in Q1 2025.

Sales of units will launch on 31 July for all nationalities. Interested buyers can visit Aldar’s Sales Centre at Aldar Square or reach out via email at customermanagement@aldar.com or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 37 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com