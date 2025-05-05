Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Sunday, with the EGX30 index ending the trading session higher by 0.70% at 32,351.66 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 1.04% to 3,348.06 points.

The EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 1.47% at 9,527.86 points and by 1.32% at 12,974.16 points, respectively.

A total of 1.349 billion shares were traded over 114,218 transactions at a value of EGP 4.085 billion, while the market capitalization reached EGP 2.298 trillion.

Individuals equaled 80.41% of the total trading, while the institutions made up the remaining 19.58%.

Egyptian investors controlled 91.76% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders accounted for 6.45% and 1.79%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 120.384 million. Arab and foreign traders were sellers with EGP 85.219 million and EGP 35.164 million, respectively.

