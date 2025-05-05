Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt decreased on Sunday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 5,268.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,291.5 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price also fell to EGP 4,829.5 for buying and EGP 4,850.5 per gram for selling.

Additionally, the 21-karat gold declined to EGP 4,610 per gram for buying and EGP 4,630 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price recorded EGP 3,951.5 per gram for buying and EGP 3,968.5 for selling.

Likewise, the gold pound’s price dropped to EGP 36,880 for purchasing and EGP 37,040 for selling.

As for the price of the gold ounce, it hit $3,241.1 for buying and $3,241.39 for selling.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).