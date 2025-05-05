New licensing options empower businesses to manage investments, hold assets and oversee regional operations with minimal requirements, lower costs and no physical office needed

Licenses provide companies maximum flexibility and enhance DMCC’s position as a leading destination for global trade and investment

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has introduced two new licensing categories the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and Holding Company licenses designed to offer businesses greater flexibility in structuring investments, managing assets, and overseeing regional operations.

As part of DMCC’s drive to address evolving business requirements, the new licenses eliminate the requirement for physical office leases and operational infrastructure, providing an agile and cost-effective solution for companies seeking efficient corporate structures in one of the world's most dynamic business hubs.

Ahmed Hamza, Executive Director – Free Zone, DMCC, said: "At DMCC, we’re committed to giving businesses the right structures and support to grow and scale effectively. With the launch of our SPV and Holding Company licenses, we’re offering flexible, internationally recognized frameworks that make it easier to manage investments, protect assets, and oversee operations across markets. These solutions are ideal for multinational groups, family offices, investment firms, and businesses looking to consolidate ownership, limit risk, or structure their regional presence more efficiently. It’s another step in making sure DMCC continues to meet evolving market needs and remains the destination of choice for ambitious companies looking to grow in a competitive and secure environment."

The SPV license is designed for businesses and investors seeking a streamlined mechanism without the complexities of operational business functions. It is an optimal solution for entities engaged in asset holding, securitisation, and structured finance transactions. Meanwhile, the Holding Company license allows firms to efficiently oversee subsidiaries and investments under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is attractive for multinational corporations, family offices, and investment groups looking to consolidate governance, optimise tax efficiency, and enhance strategic decision-making. Both licenses follow global best practices.

In addition to business flexibility, DMCC continues to provide a globally competitive environment for companies seeking tax-efficient solutions. While the UAE Corporate Tax framework applies to Free Zone Persons, including DMCC and other free zones, DMCC members remain eligible for a 0% UAE Corporate Tax rate when meeting certain conditions. Furthermore, DMCC offers strategic solutions such as SPVs and Family Offices to help businesses scale efficiently and maximise profitability.

This strategic development aligns with DMCC’s broader vision of supporting business growth and investment in the UAE. With over 25,000 member companies spanning multiple industries, DMCC attracts a diverse array of businesses from around the world by offering a seamless and innovative business ecosystem.

For more information about the SPV and Holding Company licences, please visit https://dmcc.ae/business/spvs-and-holding-companies.

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

About DMCC

DMCC is a centre for global trade. Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s leading international business district in charge of driving the flow of global trade through Dubai. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) and Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Where the world thrives and does business, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future: www.dmcc.ae