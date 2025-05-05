Arab Finance: Fitch Solutions expects Egypt’s economic indicators to improve gradually during the period from fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 to FY 2027/2028, as per a statement by the Egyptian Cabinet Media Office.

The agency predicts a 38.5% increase in government revenue, surpassing a 30.6% surge in spending.

It also forecasts a drop in the budget deficit by around 1.6 percentage points of gross domestic product (GDP).

Moreover, Fitch solutions expects Egypt’s government debt to shrink by 12.5 percentage points of GDP during this period to reach 50.2% by FY 2033/2034.

These forecasts reflect the positive impact of the economic policies and reforms taken by the government.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).